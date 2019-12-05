Voters to weigh in on NCCS Capital Project, long-term repairs

× Expand NCCS Capital Project Plans

CHAMPLAIN | With state aid at recent highs and a mounting list of mandated repairs, Northeastern Clinton Central School administrators say now is the time to act.

“We’re going to be paying now or paying later, but we have to take care of these problems,” NCCS Superintendent Robb Garrand said about the widespread renovations included in the district’s proposed capital project heading to vote Dec. 17.

Targeting each facility in the district, from cracked and leaking cafeteria roofs to the crumbling track and aging bus garage, officials say roughly 99 percent of the near $33 million project qualifies for state aid.

State aid is currently at 85 percent for qualifying projects and with $2 million already allocated in the general fund, taxpayers would need to cover about $2.9 million of the proposed project.

“State aid is the highest it’s been in a long time,” Garrand said, adding that the district has also made cost-saving measures in recent years to help with the general-fund allocation.

“It’s definitely in our best interest to move forward with this and make the upgrades now.”

Though the scope of repairs and renovations are daunting, Garrand said many of the targeted areas haven’t been upgraded in roughly 30 years and were previously flagged during independent state-mandated inspections.

“That’s what originally started all this,” he said of the 2015 building-conditions survey that found structural deficiencies, such as the high-school roof that hasn’t seen repairs in more than 25 years.

Photos by Andrea VanValkenburg NCCS Capital Project v1 Northeastern Clinton Central School Superintendent Robb Garrand discusses the district’s proposed capital project, hoping high state aid rates will help secure much-needed improvements across the district. School officials have held two informational hearings about the project and circulated newsletters to keep voters informed about the proposal.

“We have numerous items cited in this report that have exceeded life expectancies.”

While many of the upgrades offer structural and aesthetic improvements, enhanced security provisions are another key component, Garrand said.

To reduce visitor flow through the conjoined middle and high schools and district office, officials plan to use existing framework to build a central entryway to host offices for all three buildings, including the special-education and guidance departments.

“We’re being strategic and fiscally responsible with it, and we’ll be able to consolidate all these offices,” he said.

“It’s a controlled entrance- it brings more clarity for our guests and first and foremost is to enhance security for our students.”

While middle and high schoolers would still follow current protocol in entering and exiting their prospective buildings for arrival and dismissal, those doors would then remain locked throughout the school day with building access only permitted through the secured main location.

“We want to be a welcoming place but this day and age, safety and security are our main priority.”

If approved, the project, which is still in the conceptual phases, would begin in spring 2021 with a completion date in autumn 2023.

With 15-year financing, that timeline also coincides with end of debt payments on the 2007 capital project.

“That debt will be falling off in the 2022-23 school year,” explained Jennifer Brown, the district’s business manager.

“So there’s a seamless transition (between project payments).”

While the district is incorporating new athletic additions in the project, Garrand said those earmarked all serve functional, much-needed and practical purposes, such as a new track and the addition of two tennis courts.

“Our track has been deemed unfit for competition,” he said about the last three years that teams have been unable to compete on their home turf.

The current tennis courts will also get a makeover and the addition of two more courts will allow teams to practice together and no longer have to be transported to other courts in the area for practice.

Overall Projection Numbers Overall project numbers Total project cost: $32,767,755

District cost after 85% aid: $4,915,163

General fund allocation (no cost to taxpayers): $2,000,000

Final project cost/local share: $2,915,163 Impact to taxpayers (project financed for 15 years) $100,000 assessment ($70,000 taxable property with STAR Program): $16.10 annual contribution

$140,000 assessment ($110,000 taxable property with STAR Program): $25.30 annual contribution

$180,000 assessment ($150,000 taxable property with STAR Program): $34.50 annual contribution

“We don’t have enough courts for our athletes, they’re not even here as one full unit right now,” he explained of the complicated practice routines.

Baseball and softball fields would undergo drainage improvements to combat annual spring flooding and officials are also planning the addition of more parking space and a concession stand with on-site bathrooms, along with pool upgrades and an artificial turf soccer field inside the new track.

While the scope of the project is comprehensive and encompasses years of overdue need at each facility, Garrand said, there’s still a lot of work to be done before any final plans are put into place.

The vote, he said, will approve the needed work and funding before permanent plans can be finalized.

“It’s conceptual right now, but that’s the scope of work that needs to be done,” he said.

By approving it now, Garrand said, the district can take advantage of the high state aid and have a more aggressive timeline for needed repair work.

“And it keeps the cost drastically down for our taxpayers.”

Viewing the district as a magnet for the community, rich in academics, arts and athletic opportunities for both students and community members, Garrand said the capital project will bolster safety and growth for decades to come.

“Really this is a project that serves our students, district and community.” ■