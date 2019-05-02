Voters to weigh in on school spending

PLATTSBURGH | Voters across the county will have the opportunity to hear about, and weigh in on, their school district’s 2019-20 budget this month.

Public hearings have been scheduled at each school district, and preliminary budgets have been released. Voters will weigh in on each district’s budget on May 21.

Taxes are projected to increase at every school district in the county. Only one school district, Peru Central, decreased spending.

Some school districts, like Chazy Central Rural School, will have only routine ballot propositions this year. Others, like Northern Adirondack Central, Saranac Central and Beekmantown Central, are seeking funding to purchase new buses or student transport vehicles.

The Plattsburgh City School District is asking voters to authorize a $9.1 million capital plan that will allow the district to move forward with a variety of recreational, ease of access and infrastructure projects at each of its five schools.

We’ve boiled down each district’s budget to its essentials. Here’s what you need to know:

Plattsburgh City School District

Total appropriations: The city school district’s proposed 2019-20 budget is $45,275,270, an increase in spending of 1.35 percent over the current year’s appropriations of $44,673,843.

Tax rate per $1,000: The district is projecting a tax rate of $23.89 per $1,000 in assessed value. The tax rate will be solidified when the tax roll is finalized this summer. The current projected tax rate would represent a tax increase of 2.3 percent over the current rate of $23.34.

Estimated increase on a $100,000 home: $55

Total tax levy: $23,073,232, excluding omitted taxes

Tax cap: The district’s proposed budget would fall below the state tax cap.

Total fund balance usage: $1,290,966

School board elections: Three seats carrying three-year terms, currently occupied by Tracy Rotz, Clayton Morris and Fred Wachtmeister, are up for election.

Ballot propositions: Two propositions will be on the ballot: One to authorize the proposed budget, and another to approve a $9.1 million capital project.

Where/when to vote: A public hearing on the budget will be held May 9 at 7:30 p.m. The final public vote is set for May 21, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., at:Bailey Avenue School, 50 Bailey Ave.Duken Administrative Building, 49 Broad St.Momot Elementary, 60 Monty St.

Peru Central School District

Total appropriations: The district’s proposed 2019-20 budget is $48,539,782, a 1.1 percent decrease in spending from the 2018-19 fiscal year, when the district’s budget was $49,078,985. According to Superintendent Thomas Palmer, the decrease was possible because debt service from a prior year’s capital project was retired.

Tax rate per $1,000: The estimated tax rate would be $20.11. That would be a tax increase of 1.8 percent, or $0.38 per $1,000 in assessed value, over the current tax rate of $19.73.

Estimated increase on a $100,000 home: $38

Total tax levy: $17,771,196

Tax cap: The district’s proposed budget would fall below the tax cap.

Total fund balance usage: $2,801,520

School board elections: Three seats on the Peru Central School Board of Education, currently held by Bonnie Berry, Steve Peters and Robert LaFountain, are up for election.

Ballot propositions: There will be two propositions on the ballot this year. One to authorize the district’s proposed budget, and another to approve the purchase of a school bus, according to Palmer.

Where/when to vote: A public hearing on the proposed budget is set for May 14 at 7 p.m. in the high school. The final vote is May 21 from noon to 9 p.m. at the high school.

Beekmantown Central School District

Total appropriations: The proposed budget for 2019-20 is $46,024,284, a 7.6 percent increase over the $42,512,179 budget approved by voters for 2018-19.

Tax rate per $1,000: Superintendent Daniel Mannix said that the district “cannot predict with any reliability the final tax rate,” citing various factors that effect the school’s tax rate, including payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements, property assessments and settlements.

Estimated increase on a $100,000 home: N/A.

Total tax levy: $21,275,401

Tax cap: The district’s budget will fall below the state tax cap.

Total fund balance usage: $1.3 million

School board elections: Five seats on the Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will be up for election, three carrying three-year terms, one carrying a one-year term and another with a two-year term.

Running for those seats are:

Nicole Poupore

Jaramy Conners

Cathy Buckley

Michael Hagadorn

Robert Burnham

Kristofer Michaud

Jessica Basto

Crystal Palmer

Ballot propositions: There will be three propositions on the ballot this year. One will authorize the district to move forward with the 2019-20 budget as proposed, one will allow the district to purchase four student transport vehicles at a cost not to exceed $453,210, and another will authorize the district to transfer a piece of property to the Dodge Library.

Where/when to vote: The district will hold a public hearing on the budget on May 14 at the Beekmantown Middle-High School Library at 7 p.m. The vote will be held at May 21 in the middle school gym from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Chazy Central Rural School

Total appropriations: The total proposed budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year is $11,420,194. That’s a 6 percent increase over the 2018-19 fiscal year, when appropriations were budgeted at $10,728,470.

Tax rate per $1,000: The district is proposing a tax rate of $23.39 per $1,000 in assessed value. This would represent a tax increase of roughly 8.5 percent, or $2 per $1,000, over last year’s rate of $21.39.

Estimated increase on a $100,000 home: $200

Total tax levy: $5,191,240

Tax cap: The proposed 2019-20 budget comes under the state tax cap.

Total fund balance usage: $886,605

School board elections: Two seats on the school board carrying four-year terms, currently held by Mary LaPierre and Kelly Andrew, are up for election.

Ballot propositions: There are two ballot propositions this year: One to authorize the district to execute the $11.4 million budget and another to contribute $37,500 to the Chazy Public Library.

Where/when to vote: A public hearing on the budget will be held May 14. The vote will be held May 21, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., in room 109 at the school.

Saranac Central School District

Total appropriations: The total proposed budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year is $36,466,476. That’s a 9 percent increase over the 2018-19 fiscal year, when appropriations were budgeted at $33,157,151.

Tax rate per $1,000: The district is proposing a tax rate of $20.68 per $1,000 in assessed value. This would represent a tax increase of roughly 2.8 percent, or $0.58 per $1,000, over last year’s rate of $20.10.

Estimated increase on a $100,000 home: $60

Total tax levy: $13,472,926

Tax cap: The proposed 2019-20 budget is under the state tax cap.

Total fund balance usage: $1,816,733

School board elections: Two seats are up for election on the Saranac Central School Board of Education.

Ballot propositions: There will be three ballot propositions this year: One to allow the district to move forward with the 2019-20 budget, another to spend $127,530 for the purchase of a new bus, and one to allow the district to allocate $15,000 for the Dannemora Free Library.

Where/when to vote: The district will hold a public hearing on the budget May 6, 5:30 p.m., at the district office. The vote is scheduled for May 21, noon to 8 p.m., at the Morrisonville Elementary School.

Northeastern Clinton Central School District

Total appropriations: The school district has proposed a $33,578,800 budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year. This would represent a 10.4 percent increase in spending over last year, when voters approved a $30,390,775 budget.

Tax rate per $1,000: The estimated tax rate for 2019-20 is $21.14 per $1,000 in assessed value. This would represent a 2.4 percent tax increase over the current year’s $20.62 rate.

Estimated increase on a $100,000 home: $52

Total tax levy: $11,218,008

Tax cap: The district’s proposed budget is expected to fall below the state tax cap.

Total fund balance usage: $2,073,472

School board elections: One seat on the Northeastern Clinton Central School Board of Education, currently held by Arsene Letourneau, is up for election.

Ballot propositions: Superintendent Robb Garrand said that there would be two propositions on the ballot this year; one to authorize the district to purchase four school buses, and another to contribute to school libraries. There will also be a ballot proposition authorizing the district to move forward with the proposed budget.

Where/when to vote: By deadline the school district had not posted information on the district calendar regarding a public hearing on the budget. The vote is set for May 21, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., in the middle school cafeteria and at Mooers Elementary.

Northern Adirondack Central School District

Total appropriations: The district’s total proposed budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year is $22,572,125. That represents an increase in spending of $450,025, or 6.4 percent, over this year.

Tax rate per $1,000: The proposed tax rate is $12.09 per $1,000 in assessed value. Last year the tax rate was $11.80. That translates to a tax increase of 2.3 percent.

Estimated increase on a $100,000 home: $29

Total tax levy: $4,890,313

Tax cap: The district’s proposed budget falls below the state tax cap, according to Superintendent Laura Marlow.

Total fund balance usage: $325,000

School board elections: Two seats on the school board carrying five-year terms, currently held by Mike LaBombard and Walter Trombley, are up for election.

Ballot propositions: Three propositions will be on the ballot this year: One to authorize the district to move forward with the proposed budget; another to allow the district to purchase three 66-passenger buses for an amount not to exceed $350,000, to issue a five-year bond and levy the taxes for that amount; and a third to elect members to the Board of Education, according to Marlow.

Where/when to vote: A public hearing on the proposed budget is set for May 6 at 5:30 p.m. The public vote has been scheduled for May 21, noon to 8 p.m., at: