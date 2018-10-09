Voters OK initial merger vote at ELCS, WCS

× Expand Keith Lobdell Alan Jones was the first voter to cast a vote at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School (ELCS) on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 in a straw poll authorizing ELCS to merge with Westport Central School. Voters in both districts approved moving towards a final vote in December.

WESTPORT | Voters at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School and Westport Central have approved the first of two votes determining if the two school districts should merge.

The straw poll passed by broad margins at both districts on Tuesday.

The total was 399-73 at ELCS and 357 to 198 at WCS, according to official returns provided by each district after polls closed at 8 p.m.

One ballot was voided at WCS.

Approval of the advisory referendum sets off an eight-week countdown to a final vote on Dec. 4 in which voters in each district must approve a formal binding referendum.

Westport Interim Superintendent and K-12 Principal Josh Meyer said he was pleased with the turnout.

"The community has spoken," Meyer said. "Westport Central School and the Westport community will continue to work together to strive for excellence in the education we provide to our students. We will continue preparing for the December vote."

If voters in each district approve in December, the new district would be the first to merge statewide since 2003 and will begin operation by July 1.

ELCS Superintendent Scott Osborne said the district is looking forward to preparing for the final binding vote.

“It appears that a strong majority of our school community residents are in favor of the proposal to merge our school with Westport Central School District,” said Osborne. "In the days and week ahead, we’ll be planning and advertising more opportunities for public engagement."

The formal merger study commissioned by each district recommends K-6 students would stay in their respective districts; WCS would become the newly-constituted district’s middle school, and ELCS, the high school.

ON THE GROUND

Polls opened at noon on Tuesday.

Turnout was high in each district, officials reported.

Seventy-three people had voted within 70 minutes of polls opening at noon at ELCS in Elizabethtown.

ELCS School Board Member Alan Jones was the first in line on the balmy, unseasonably warm afternoon.

The proposed merger, said Jones, has his “full support.”

“One of the major (reasons) is more opportunities for our children,” Jones told The Sun. “For me, it’s the most important thing. We need to set our differences aside for the children.”

A merged district would be able to offer all current courses in each district, according to a merger report released by the Syracuse-based firm Castallo & Silky in June.

Kip Thompson voted yes.

“A bunch did, I’m sure,” he said.

Voters checked “yes” or “no” on paper ballots and deposited slips in a locked wooden box. Afterwards, the student councils at each district asked voters to take an exit poll.

Marsha Fenimore voted in favor of the merger for sustainability reasons.

“I’ve watched classes get smaller and smaller,” said Fenimore.

WCS and ELCS have already combined their athletic programs.

Fenimore said she felt heartened by the success of the joint teams, which she said have had a positive influence on the academic and social skills of participating students.

Voters in December will also decide if they would like 5, 7, or 9-member school board, as well as the duration of their terms.

But there is no mechanism that would automatically guarantee slots by locality, a measure that has sparked concerns in Westport, which contains fewer registered voters than ELCS.

A reconstituted school board would make decisions based on the best interests of the newly-constituted district, officials from both districts have said.

Fenimore said she was mindful of those concerns.

She recalled when districts in Elizabethtown and Lewis merged a half-century earlier to form the current district.

Representatives from those two towns immediately came together for the common good, she said, citing her father’s long-serving stint on the school board.

“Within a year, there was no difference whatsoever,” Fenimore recalled.

BIG TURNOUT

Absentee ballots were due by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

ELCS distributed 17, a record number, said Osbourne.

WCS disseminated 39.

At WCS, 328 voters had voted by 4:45 p.m. — including 83 people in a 45-minute spurt that afternoon.

The Sun watched retirees, young people and middle-aged voters stream in nearly equal numbers, all chatting amicably (but not necessarily to reporters).

The average turnout for annual budget votes is 300, said Meyer.

Nicole McCarroll said she was originally leaning against the merger, but changed her mind after reading a WCS mailer detailing potential cuts if voters nixed the proposal, including staff reductions and reduced hours.

“I don’t want that to happen,” said McCarroll, who has a five-year-old son, Aiden.

“I think it’s time to go ahead and merge,” McCarroll said. “If there’s not enough money, there’s not enough money. And students need all the resources they can get.”

LONG PROCESS

The vote marks a critical turning point in the years-long process.

The merger study released by the Syracuse-based firm Castallo & Silky in June did not offer a formal recommendation, but determined both districts have more similarities than differences, including enrollment and budget challenges.

As course offerings dwindle at each, the study revealed a merger would allow the districts to retain current programming and recommended officials should attempt to develop more elective courses.

And as each district grapples with $1 million in infrastructure repairs, the study determined a combined district would open up millions in building aid, including up to 90 percent of capital construction costs of a new shared building, which officials pegged at $50 million.

Administrative costs could be reduced by approximately $220,400 in a merged district, according to the report.

But the process has been contentious at times, with discussions generating increasingly raw conversations as the vote date neared, including wrenching decisions that had voters probing the very identity of their communities.

In Westport, for instance, voters wrestled with what a merged district would mean for the largely seasonal economy.

“If we lost our school completely, I think it would have an economic impact on our area, on our town,” said Nicky Sudduth-Westover at a merger forum sponsored by The Sun last month.

And as discussion sizzled at the series of merger meetings, community forums and on social media, signs sprung up in lawns and along roadsides in each community.

“Save our schools,” read one. “Vote no to the merger.”

Its counterpart encouraged residents to vote yes.

“Save our education,” it read alongside an image of a griffin, the logo of the shared sports teams. “Vote yes, stabilize taxes.”

The school boards in each district have stayed neutral, and have repeatedly cited the need for voters to have the ultimate say in charting their future.

TOUGH DECISIONS

The decision is sure to ignite eight weeks of cerebral questions over what a prospective merger may look like, and will surely reveal a deep dive of the financial conditions of each district as residents prepare for a final vote.

Budget forecasts in both districts are challenging as enrollment drops and public education funding remains a perennial political football in Albany.

But ELCS officials have indicated the district is more well-positioned to absorb challenges over next 5 to 7 years than WCS, where Meyer told attendees at a forum in August that the district needed to find an additional $295,000 in order to open the doors next year.

Based on current aid projections, WCS would need to eliminate teaching positions for the 2019-2020 school year, Meyer said, and is on track to deplete their fund balance and reserves if the district continued on with current spending.

Starting an endowment and developing a foreign exchange student program to offset costs are possible options if the districts do not merge, Meyer said, but will likely take time to launch.

A more immediate scenario, he warned, would be tuitioning out students, reducing programming and even cutting staff.

“What are the real options that we have?” said WCS board member Tom Kohler at a meeting in August. “That’s what we’re stuck with. It’s upsetting, but we have to stick with it and make it work for the future.”

Panelists from each district acknowledged there were no easy answers at last month’s forum.

Consensus from the panel seemed to move past status quo cuts and fiscal hardship toward establishing a sustainable, well-rounded educational system.

“Stepping into the unknown, we have to trust we are going to have each other’s best interests at heart,” said Ryan Hathaway, a merger advisory committee member.

Sudduth-Westover said the merger study final report skims over sustainability, particularly with regard to what would happen to empty buildings if a new school is built at some point in the next decade.

“I wish there was a way to find some answers,” she said. “I’m not so sure that even if we merge, we’re not kicking the can down the road 10 or 20 years.”

Heather Reynolds of Westport agreed that the merger would be a leap of faith and would not automatically guarantee better financial or academic outcomes.

“That is up to us,” Reynolds said. “It will take all of us ... making sure we are pushed to make a better district.”

OUTSTANDING QUESTIONS

And still outstanding questions posed by the community include details underpinning bonds for a new school building (the $5 million district portion could come from reserve funds, incentive aid or a bond), extracurricular activities and contractual questions surrounding district leadership.

A unified district would contain approximately 450 students, according to the report, and no class would have more than 20 students.

Students poised to be impacted by a merger got a first-hand look last month when they spent a half-day at each others’ district as part of a swap day.

Days later, nearly two-dozen WCS students co-signed a letter that was published in The Sun asking voters to vote against the merger, citing potential long transportation times, ambiguity over lower taxes and a possible scramble for resources in a bigger student body, among other concerns.

“The number one reason to vote no (is) we don’t want it,” the letter said. “This merge will affect us most and we have no say.

“For us, please, vote no.”

NEXT STEPS

The approval sets off a eight-week sprint to a final vote on Dec. 4.

A “no” vote on Tuesday by either district would have killed the proposal.

But a while a negative vote by either district at December’s binding referendum would pose a setback, it will not entirely torpedo a merger.

In the event of a "no" at either district, voters would have the opportunity to revisit the plan within one year and a day, according to the state Education Department.

The ELCS Board of Education will meet on Wednesday, and WCS on Thursday.

Each are expected to discuss the results of the vote and begin mapping out the next steps moving forward.