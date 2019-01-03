Ward 3 councilor reflects on tenure

× Expand File photo Ward 3 rep Dale Dowdle, second from the left, is leaving the Common Council after declining to seek re-election. He’s succeeded by Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs.

PLATTSBURGH | It was last summer when Dale Dowdle could’ve been seen outside of City Hall, brush in hand with a can of wood stain on the ground, retouching the doors of the 101-year-old building as the afternoon slipped into the evening.

Dowdle, the departing councilor for Ward 3, likes to stay busy.

He declined to run for re-election last year after serving as a city councilor since 2013. Dowdle is succeeded by Democrat Elizabeth Gibbs, who was sworn in last month and officially took her seat on Jan. 3.

Before he was elected to the council, the Dannemora native spent 31 years as a patrol officer. He has a wife — who he’s looking forward to spending more time with — and kids. He moved to Plattsburgh in the late 1970s, attended SUNY Plattsburgh and spent 10 years as a member of the Plattsburgh City School District’s Board of Education (BOE).

Those experiences, particularly his time on the BOE, provided him with life lessons that he says served him well on the Common Council:

“You always have to remember that you’re one voice of however many there are,” he said. “Sometimes you’re on the same page as others, sometimes you’re the lone wolf.”

It’s all about respect and civility, he said — take the job seriously, but don’t take yourself so seriously.

“You go in, you fuss and fight, and you leave friends. And that’s what you’ve got to do.”

When he started, he felt somewhat pigeonholed. As a Republican, he was in the minority — not that that mattered to him. But he felt others made assumptions about who he was and how he would vote.

“That changed,” he said. “It all worked.”

Dowdle has been known for his vast memory and attention to detail.

He was elected in a year when the entire city council, and the mayor, was up for election, and the potential loss of institutional knowledge was a point of discussion that cycle.

There weren’t large goalposts that he sought to move forward, no enormous issue that drove him to seek election. He focused primarily on the day-to-day problems, and the sort of neighborhood-level concerns his constituents brought to him. He loved being their advocate, he said, and talking to people he represented is something he loved to do. In many ways, that’s what he’ll miss most, he said.

Over the years, Dowdle became something of the council’s historian. He wanted to be prepared in advance, for when new discussions would arise.

He always did his homework, he said.

“And everybody knows I still like my paper.”

A few filing cabinets in his home will be freed up, now that he’s moving on, he joked.

In reporting this story, The Sun reviewed more than 200 meeting minutes from Dowdle’s time on the council.

A lot of controversial issues arose during his tenure.

The council discussed ways to address the city’s feral cat population and implemented a local law that requires residents to shovel the sidewalks near their homes. They discussed making changes to health care options for employees and retirees, debated about the city’s contract with the Plattsburgh Professional Firefighters Local 2421.

And no doubt one of the more contentious issues: The council’s split-vote decision to shutter four city departments in 2017. On that night, Dowdle voted again and again, three times, to retain the city’s Engineering, Parks and Recreation and Information Technology departments. Those abolishments were ultimately approved with a tie-breaking vote from Mayor Colin Read.

Throughout his two terms, Dowdle weighed in on roughly 2,110 resolutions, not including votes on local laws, appointments, amendments and other procedural measures.

He cast dissenting votes 1.4 percent of the time, on 31 of those resolutions. Between the councilors who were elected around the same time, that puts him just behind Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2) for the most dissenting votes. Kelly has voted no 1.6 percent of the time since being elected, or 34 times out of 2,104 resolution votes.

Dowdle also played a part in the adoption of nearly 30 local laws, the subjects of which range from zoning to another hotly-debated issue, putting a moratorium on commercial cryptocurrency mining.

Overall, he feels good about the city’s future.

“I think there’s a lot of fear mongering going on. I think there’s some crafting, some smoke and mirrors,” he said. “I think there’s a little unrest within City Hall.”

To his successor, he says: Be accessible. Engage. Listen.

“Sometimes, that’s all that people want,” he said. “Just someone to listen.”