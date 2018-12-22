Warming waters

× Cornell fisheries biologist Daniel Josephson speaks to a meeting of the Adirondack Park Agency. Photo by Tim Rowland

RAY BROOK | The reversal of damage caused by acid rain, which was devastating to native Adirondack fish populations, is an environmental success story.

But looming on the horizon is climate change, which could also be deadly, while at the same time being a harder problem to solve.

Daniel Josephson, a Cornell biologist for the Adirondack Fishery Research Program, told a meeting of the Adirondack Park Agency Thursday that by the 1920s, industrialization was beginning to raise acidity levels (which corresponds to a drop in pH) in lakes within the park, and by the 1960s fish populations were in decline.

In many lakes, particularly in the Southwestern part of the park, there were virtually no fish, Josephson said.

Scientific studies of fisheries at Honnedaga Lake were abandoned in the 1970s, he said, because “there was nothing to net.”

Adirondack fisheries are most diverse around Lake George, but in the higher elevations few species took hold in the lakes as glaciers receded.

The iconic brook trout, along with lake trout and whitefish, were the primary victims of acid rain in fisheries that had not yet been invaded by bass, pike, or other predators.

Adirondack lakes were particularly vulnerable to acid rain, because the geology contained little calcium to mitigate its effects.

As a countermeasure, the state spread lime on the ice of some lakes in winter to raise the pH.

On the pH scale, 7 is neutral, and without treatment, the pH in some Adirondack lakes dropped as low at 4.1.

The pH of vinegar is 2.4.

The acidity itself is not deadly, Josephson said, but it causes a chemical reaction that produces a form of aluminum that sticks to the gills of the fish.

Released into waters with high acidity, fish will be dead within a day.

The turnaround came in 1990 with amendments to the Clean Air Act, requiring scrubbers on coal-fired electrical generators. These measures reduced sulfur dioxide at the smokestack by 85 percent.

Change was slow at first, but as time went by, progress quickened.

“In 2000 we actually got a report someone was catching fish at Honnedaga,” Josephson said.

By 2011, pH had returned to a healthy 6, and fish populations were rapidly expanding.

At the same time, lakes were becoming murkier, which was actually a good thing.

Counterintuitively, crystal clear water is not a sign of a healthy lake, which should have microscopic plants and organisms and dissolved carbons that give Adirondack lakes their coppery color.

As acidity declined, there was “a greening and browning effect,” Josephson said.

“Lakes were a lot less clear, which is basically saying they’re recovering from acidity.”

Water that is not as clear has a side benefit, in that it essentially offers shade to trout, which need cold water to survive.

And as the planet warms, these fish will need all the protection they can get.

So far this century, the occasional, extra-hot years have killed off entire populations of adult fish in shallow lakes with no deep, protective pools of cold water.

The fishery in those more vulnerable lakes can survive only if small, young fish can take shelter in cold tributaries.

With acid rain, scientists and regulators could pinpoint the source of the problem and fix it.

But with climate change, there is no such silver bullet. As the atmosphere warms, so do the lakes and when the temperature hits 68 trout lose their ability to feed.

“They’re forced to basically shut down and live on their fat reserves,” Josephson said.

In the particularly hot summer of 2005, studies of a shallow lake recorded a water temperature of 77 degrees.

“In 2005 it killed all mature fish” in the shallow lake, Josephson said. “We’ve not seen back to back hot years but potentially you could lose the entire population.”