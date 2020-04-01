Warren Co. COVID-19 cases jump 70% in one day

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Warr Co Muni Center As New York City’s hospitals experienced a surge in COVID-19 patients last weekend, Warren County’s number of confirmed cases jumped substantially, prompting county officials to urge the public to be vigilant about practicing social distancing as well as stringent hygiene and disinfection procedures.

WARREN COUNTY | On March 29, while New York State’s coronavirus deaths surged by 33 percent in a single day to 965, Warren County’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped from 10 to 17 — but no deaths of county residents had occurred as of mid-afternoon Sunday.

The number of people hospitalized in Warren County, however, remained at three, as some who were recovering were discharged and quarantined at home, county Administrator Ryan Moore said.

Of these confirmed cases, county Public Health Services documented three full recoveries as of March 29, while the remainder were receiving medical attention, Moore said.

“We are confident in the quality of care they are receiving,” Moore said, noting that public health workers are working around the clock conducting interviews and identifying exposures. These actions continue to prompt health workers to initiate quarantines, track and check-in with quarantined patients, and confirm test results, he said.

“We, and the individuals in our community who are living with the realities of coronavirus as we speak, are lucky to have these dedicated professionals,” Moore said in a prepared statement.

Moore also asked Warren County residents to “remain vigilant” about staying home, wash hands often, and use hand sanitizer before and after visiting stores or other public places.

He also asked that people support local restaurants that offer takeout or delivery — in order to help them survive the financial hardships stemming from their mandated closure.

Moore also reiterated the county’s request for seasonal homeowners and area visitors — especially those who have come from downstate metropolitan areas and New Jersey — to self-isolate at home for at least 14 days in order to prevent a burden on area hospitals that would not have the capacity to treat all those likely to be infected if such isolation isn’t undertaken.

Moore specifically called for part-year residents and visitors to contact Warren County Public Health Services at (518) 761-6580 to discuss local protocols and available assistance.

Those seeking daily news about coronavirus’ status in Warren County can go to www.warrencountyny.gov/covid and click on the “News” tab. People can subscribe to daily coronavirus updates from county officials via email by clicking on a link on that webpage.

First COVID-19 death of Saratoga Co. resident

Saratoga County reported its first COVID-19 death — a 95-year-old woman died March 27 at Glens Falls Hospital. As of March 28, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Saratoga County rose by about 20 percent in one day and this included 114 hospitalizations and dozens of quarantines.

Essex County cases continue to rise

As of March 27, there were five confirmed cases of coronavirus in Essex County, and 19 people were quarantined, according to public health reports.

Cuomo: ‘Thousands of New Yorkers may die’

On March 29, Gov. Cuomo reported that the rate of hospitalizations from COVID-19 was declining — doubling every six days rather than every two days as it had been recently — but he predicted that “thousands” of New Yorkers were likely to die before the epidemic subsides.

As of March 29, state officials said there were a total of 59,513 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — with 8,503 hospitalized, including 2,037 in intensive care units, according to a report by Brendan Lyons of the Albany Times Union. Decades ago, Lyons was a reporter for the Glens Falls Post-Star.

Despite the ever-increasing number of cases, hospital discharges across the state were rising daily last week, which included individuals which recovered. The Times Union reported that 846 people were discharged from hospitals and clinics overnight March 28.

Dire predictions at national level

Meanwhile, pronouncements from U.S. government officials on March 29 were sobering. Trump’s leading expert on the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci, predicted on Sunday that 100,000 to 200,000 people in the U.S. could die from the disease within 12 months. He also said that “millions” of people were likely to contract the disease. Trump commented during the news conference that if these predictions weren’t surpassed, his administration would “have done a good job.”

Two weeks earlier, the federal Centers for Disease Control released a “worst-case” prediction that 2.4 million to 21 million U.S. residents could become infected, leading to 200,000 to 1.7 million deaths.

Sunday, federal officials reported that coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S. had surged to more than 2,000, double the number just two days beforehand. ■