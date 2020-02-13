Warren County: ‘healthiest’ in New York

× Expand Photo provided HHHN.WbgHealthCtr-Rear Hudson Headwaters Health Network’s anchor facility Warrensburg Health Center is one of no less than 11 health centers operated by HHHN in Warren County — and Hudson Headwaters’ prevalence in the county is undoubtedly a key factor in the county’s top ranking in a newly-released survey which concluded that Warren County was the ‘healthiest’ in New York State. Also, a U.S. News survey noted that the availability of primary doctors in Warren County was 62 percent higher than the national average, and Hudson Headwaters is a substantial factor in that favorable statistic.

GLENS FALLS | Warren County is ranked as the “No. 1 healthiest county” in New York, according to a new study released by voro.com, a website that refers people to doctors and publishes articles on health.

The enterprise ranks Warren County’s “health index” as 18 percent higher than the state average, and within the 98th percentile among all counties in the U.S. The factors examined in the health rankings by voro.com include rates of activity and exercise, smoking, life expectancy, obesity, health insurance coverage, access to medical care and exercise opportunities, as well as prevailing air pollution statistics.

This new ranking contrasts dramatically with a cancer study released by the state Health Department which reported that the county had the highest rate in the state of all common cancers combined, based on data reported by health care facilities from 2011 to 2015.

After focusing on four counties with excessive cancer rates for a second phase of the research, the Health Department study concluded that tobacco use, excessive alcohol consumption, obesity, poor nutrition and HPV (human papillomavirus) infection were contributing factors to the elevated cancer rates in Warren County.

This research indicated that Warren County residents were more likely to be current smokers, and that a “significantly higher percentage of women in the county were overweight or obese.”

The data, however, indicated that while county residents had less healthy lifestyles overall, they were more likely to engage in physical activities and had better health care coverage.

This state Health Department study concluded that environmental factors were not causing the elevated cancer rates in Warren County.

When the Health Department’s research results were released last October, a number of people have questioned the study’s methodology and conclusions for a variety of reasons, including the fact that the research didn’t take into account where the people spent most of their lives.

The favorable voro.com study calculated access to exercise facilities and opportunities as well as reported use of leisure time. To determine the “access to medical care,” the study considered the ratio of primary care providers to residents. To measure prevailing air pollution, this study compared suspended particulates.

The voro.com study was based on information from various sources including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the National Center for Health Statistics, the U.S. Census Bureau, the Environmental Public Health Tracking Network and the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.

U.S. News: less Heart Disease in Warren County

A health ranking compiled by U.S. News & World Report offers another perspective, concluding that Warren County residents are likely to live one year longer than average across the U.S., yet their smoking rate was 17% higher than average, and the cancer raters were 25% higher than the national average.

Echoing the voro.com conclusions about access to medical care, the U.S. News study cites that availability of primary care doctors was 62 percent higher than the national average, and hospital bed availability was more than double the national average.

Favorable conclusions from U.S. News also includes that heart disease among Medicare enrollees in Warren County was about 9 percent lower than the national average — and about 18 percent lower than the statewide average. ■