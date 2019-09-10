Warren County CEO calls for facility upgrades at SUNY Adk.

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Thom Randall SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy talks about college programs, projects and finances earlier this year with Warren County supervisors serving on the county Personnel & Higher Education Committee. Last Friday, county Administrator Ryan Moore told county supervisors that SUNY Adirondack facilities needed upgrades to stay competitive with other colleges. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Thom Randall Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore (right) shares a discussion with town of Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett. On Aug. 19, Moore warned county supervisors that SUNY Adirondack was losing students to other colleges because of its outdated and and deteriorating facilities, particularly those pertaining to athletics. Prev Next

QUEENSBURY | Warren County’s chief executive advised county supervisors Aug. 16 to set aside money for upgrades to SUNY Adirondack’s facilities so the college can continue to attract and retain students.

County Administrator Ryan Moore said a substantial investment in infrastructure was vital for the community college to stay competitive with other institutions of higher education.

Moore said he had participated in discussions about the college’s facilities and future with the Washington County Administrator Chris DeBolt as well as with members of the 2030 Task Force — a coalition of business executives and civic leaders exploring ways to spur a vibrant economy and keep local citizens from moving out of the area.

“One theme emerged in all of these conversations —- SUNY Adirondack is a very important asset to this community that needs more attention,” Moore told the supervisors at their August monthly meeting.

He continued that the partnerships between SUNY colleges and private enterprise was a primary engine for economic development in upstate New York, thus it was important to keep SUNY Adirondack competitive.

“We should be attracting new students and building a homegrown workforce that’s in sync with quality jobs in quality industries that we want to encourage to come here,” he said. “Those new jobs are the key to Warren County’s future. We can’t grow this college into the asset it could be if we don’t invest in it.”

Moore added that SUNY Adirondack’s athletic facilities “had been neglected for years” and were “in bad shape” and needed upgrades, and that the college was losing students to other colleges because of the needed improvements.

“We lose students to other colleges because of them, including kids who are born and raised here,” he said, noting that renovations would be a good investment, particularly because the state would match any money spent on college facility upgrades dollar-for-dollar.

“Not taking advantage of this is a missed opportunity,” he said.

Moore noted that the SUNY Adirondack administration had participated in the county’s recent capital needs inventory, and they had submitted a list of projects with an estimated cost of $25 million for facility improvements. He also observed that Washington County is now committing more money to SUNY Adirondack, drawing the funds from their newly enacted mortgage tax.