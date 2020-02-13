Warren County considers centralized composting

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Randall_DianeCollinsComposting_2-15-20 Diane Collins, a member of the sustainability advocacy group Tri-County Transition, told Warren County officials this week that she and others support establishing a centralized county compositing facility that would take in and process food waste as well as leaves and brush — as a pending state law will be banning food scraps from being deposited in landfills.

LAKE GEORGE | Prompted by local environmental advocates, Warren County officials are now considering establishing a centralized composting facility where food waste as well as brush and leaves can be deposited and processed.

The Warren County Environmental Concerns Committee discussed such a proposal on Jan. 24 in light of a pending law that will require grocery stores, restaurants and some institutions to send their inedible food waste to a composting facility if one exists within 25 miles. Also, donation of leftover food to charity will be necessary if it is edible. The law takes effect in 2020.

Diane Collins of the sustainability advocacy group Tri-County Transition said at the meeting she and others were researching the amount of food waste produced by various entities in the county.

“We feel it would be a very useful goal for the county to establish a composting facility,” she said, offering to work with the county on the initiative. “We’re focusing on zero waste.”

Committee chair Claudia Braymer said that Glens Falls was now needlessly spending money on trucking brush and leaves to Washington County, and paying for their disposal, rather than processing the material in Warren County and making it available to residents and businesses at no charge as landscaping soil enrichment.

SIte in Warrensburg or Lake George suggested

“The county should be looking at establishing a site for brush and food waste or sharing a location for composting,” she said, mentioning the towns of Warrensburg or Lake George as potential sites.

County Supervisor Brad Magowan said that the county could compost materials at the brush and leaves dump on Upper Sherman Avenue in Queensbury, a site owned by Glens Falls that is presently inactive.

Supervisor Strough expressed his doubts about the initiative.

“We do grind up our leaves and brush, but nobody wants it,” he said. “We’ve got a huge pile — there’s no market for it.”

Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty noted that his town had a large amount of brush and leaves, and was discussing obtaining a tub grinder to process the material and compost it, then offer it at no charge for residents and businesses for landscaping.

“I think it’s important,” he said about collaborative composting. Geraghty has previously suggested that towns could bring their brush to a centralized location to have it ground up, as rental of a tub grinder can cost as much as $4,500 per day.

Mary Beth Wagner of Glens Falls advised the committee that the process of composting food waste is most efficient when it is combined with leaves and ground-up brush.

“Combining food waste with a carbon source — that’s what creates a healthy and viable compost,” she said. Wagner then suggested that county residents consider composting leaves themselves in their own backyards to save time and transportation as well as taxpayer money.

“How do we change the mind-set that municipalities bear the burden of leaf and brush collection?” she said.

Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas — who now serves as chairman of the county Board of Supervisors — offered a similar thought, adding that county residents likely need education on how to compost their own waste.

Town of Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said she supported the ideas presented at the meeting.

“I’m absolutely a fan of community composting,” she said. “But we need to look at where the majority of food scraps are produced — A lot more research is needed.” ■