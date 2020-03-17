Warren County declares State of Emergency, cuts on-site staffing

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Warr Co Muni Center Warren County fovernment declared a State of Emergency Monday as they cut on-site staffing by 50 percent and closed four Office for the Aging meal sites to the public.

QUEENSBURY | Warren County government declared a State of Emergency on March 16, as they simultaneously announced they had cut their on-site workforce in half.

The State of Emergency was issued primarily to enable enforcement of the new federal and state mandates related to the coronavirus pandemic, according to county Administrator Ryan Moore.

“There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Warren County, he said. “The (State of Emergency) declaration was not issued because of a change in our assessment of the risk posed by the virus here in Warren County. We face the same risk we’ve always faced — which we’ve been taking seriously and planning for thoroughly.”

Moore noted that the federal Centers for Disease Control’s ban on gatherings of more than 50 people, the state’s closure of gyms and theaters, its prohibition of on-site serving of restaurant and tavern patrons, as well as Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s mandate to cut local government staff by 50 percent — are four of these mandates, Moore said.

“A State of Emergency declaration will help entities in Warren County in their efforts to execute these required emergency measures,” he said.

Moore also said that the proclamation of a State of Emergency would also support any upcoming federal or state measures, if any, to help businesses and other entities obtain financial restitution or assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“This State of Emergency declaration should not be interpreted as a reason to panic,” Moore said. “It should be seen as part of Warren County’s calibrated response to COVID-19, which evolves every day to keep us all safe. It is also the first of many steps we will be taking to implement a recovery effort from the economic consequences of this pandemic.”

Moore said that the workforce reduction is to be implemented by having some employees work from home or other remote locations, as well as staggered scheduling of essential employees.

He said that these cuts and realignments should be executed by Wednesday, March 18, and are effective through March 31, as ordered by Gov. Cuomo.

“Our goal is to minimize the disruption of services and maximize the ability of employees to do their work,” he said.

Moore said that the county Sheriff’s Department, it's Public Health Department and Office of Emergency Services would conduct their duties “as normal,” likely with full staffing.

Some meal sites to close

Moore also announced that four of the county’s meal sites would be closed, although the home-delivered meals to the elderly would continue — but at a reduced frequency. To be closed to congregate meals are the meal sites at Countryside Adult Home in Warrensburg, the senior center in Lake Luzerne, the Chester Municipal Center, and Cedars Senior Living in Queensbury.

Moore said that the people routinely visiting these sites have been called and offered the opportunity to have meals delivered to their homes.

The county is decreasing Meals on Wheels deliveries from five days per week to three days per week, but the deliveries will include frozen meals so that the program’s clients will still have as many servings as they did with the prior schedule.

Moore also said that the ban on non-essential meetings in county facilities have been canceled, and the Lake George Village annual election has been postponed until Aril 28.