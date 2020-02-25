Warren County gains $4.1 million from refinancing debt

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Swan Talks Finances Warr Co Feb 2020 Warren County Treasurer Mike Swan tells county supervisors Feb. 21 that the county will save $4.1 million from recent refinancing of debt incurred in construction of the county’s $16 million Human Services building. Swan and county Administrator Ryan Moore delivered much more good financial news at the county Board of Supervisors monthly meeting.

QUEENSBURY | Due to the work of the Warren County Treasurer’s Office, local property owners will have several million dollars erased from their future tax burden.

Mike Swan told county supervisors on Feb. 21 that a recent refinancing of debt incurred in the construction of the county’s Human Services building will save the county $4.1 million over the next 15 years, or about $280,000 each year.

He said that the interest rate obtained on new bonds sold to investors was 1.2% rather than the 4% bonds that originally financed the $16 million building.

“We hit the market at the absolute perfect time,” Swan said, adding that he had expected the bonds to be sold at 1.74% interest rate.

Construction of the Human Services building, which cost about $16 million to build, concluded in 2009.

sales and bed tax receipts also increase

This wasn’t the only good financial news the supervisors heard at their monthly meeting.

Swan also announced that sales tax receipts for January and February this year were 5.7% higher than the same period last year — but he cautioned that much of the increase could be due to a lag in sales tax collections.

He also told the supervisors that the county’s occupancy tax receipts for January and February had increased about 7 percent over the comparable period last year.

County Administrator Ryan Moore said that the county’s admirable AA+ bond rating was a big factor in obtaining low-interest rates — and that Standard & Poor, a leading bond rating agency, had praised the county’s fiscally conservative budgeting practices.

He said that the county’s robust fund balance, the county Treasurer’s investment policies and a growing tax base across the county were all factors in the county’s strong financial health.

Regarding the latter comment, he said that building permits in the county had increased 15% in 2019 over the prior year.

He noted that rating agency praised the county’s multi-year budget forecasts, monthly budget monitoring reports, low debt burden and the new capital infrastructure planning effort.

“Thanks to the county Treasurer’s office for all they do to keep use on solid financial footing,” he said. ■