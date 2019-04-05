Warren County inventorying town’s infrastructure needs

WARRENSBURG | Warren County government has requested all their municipal officials to prioritize their local infrastructure needs — and the county may provide financial assistance for upgrades and repair, town officials recently revealed.

The project came to light recently as Warrensburg board members learned at their March meeting that their town was asked to launch the project by assessing and submitting their infrastructure priorities. The county’s 10 other towns, plus the City of Glens Falls and Lake George Village, are to submit their prioritized list to the county planning department before June 1.

DOCUMENTATION

This effort to inventory all the local infrastructure needs across the county was developed in the wake of a campaign late last year to change distribution of county sales tax revenue. The change was proposed because towns without lakefront property were getting paltry portions of the sales tax rebates from the county, while those with such expensive properties were getting back far more per taxpayer — a situation which was seen as hurting county residents of modest means.

Warren County Supervisor Ron Conover said the infrastructure assessment project was to help the towns document their needs — which would be useful in obtaining grants. It would also boost the county planners’ awareness of what issues each town was facing, he said.

“Many of our towns can’t participate in various grant programs because they don’t have the documentation prepared to enable them to submit applications,” he said.

In addition, the county can combine the individual towns’ vital projects in one collective grant application — and likely be more successful in obtaining state or federal funding. Such grants could pay for needs analyses, project plans, engineering or construction, he said.

Conover said that county government may decide to partially or wholly bankroll the most urgent projects, if state or federal grant funding wasn’t available.

“We all have a stake in the success of each individual community in our county,” he said. “Some towns may feel they’ve been left behind, and we don’t want that.”

Conover said that such documentation of infrastructure needs is particularly important to have fully prepared, considering that federal legislators are now negotiating an infrastructure reconstruction and repair program.

TOP PRIORITIES

On March 13, Warrensburg town board members heard town supervisor Kevin Geraghty suggest that his top priorities for local infrastructure upgrades were developing a new town well on Horicon Avenue; replacing water lines on Third and Fourth streets as well as near the town’s water supply tank; building new senior housing, developing an Electric Avenue river walkway; and removing the grass strips that line Main Street between the highway pavement and sidewalks.

These strips were installed about a decade ago by the state in their multimillion-dollar project to reconstruct part of state Route 9, which included stormwater drains and reconfigured curbs — the latter was intended to beautify Warrensburg and make it more pedestrian-friendly. In the ensuing years, however, town merchants and property owners failed to water the grass and maintain the strips — and the “bumpout” curbs made plowing wintertime snow more difficult. Geraghty said that with this new curb configuration, Warrensburg lost dozens of parking spaces.

ALSO ON LIST

Geraghty’s list of infrastructure priorities also includes extending the Warren County Bike Path north from its present terminus in Lake George to Warrensburg; as well as pursuing a River Street streetscape improvement project, which was been designed, but has been shelved for lack of grant funding.

In Johnsburg, town supervisor Andrea Hogan said that developing a municipal sewer system was the top priority, followed by replacing aging water pipes, and perhaps building a new town hall to relieve the overcrowding at the town’s present headquarters.

“This program is going to provide a tremendous benefit to everyone one in the county,” she said. “It will really help the smaller towns in lining up funding for their local projects.”

Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett said that his town’s top infrastructure needs were repairs to the water systems of both Chestertown and Pottersville; highway, bridge and culvert repairs; and installation of a backup generator for the municipal center to enable vital town services to be provided in a prolonged utility outage.

Leggett said the list also includes expansion of the town highway garage, so it can accommodate the town’s snowplows and other equipment that is now stored outside and exposed to inclement weather. Leggett said the highway workers have to remove their plow blades to park inside, and removal and installation for each snowstorm costs taxpayers about $1,000 in lost productivity.

Also high priority, he said, is work to strengthen and secure Loon Lake Dam, which has been classified by state engineers as a “high hazard” structure.

Conover said he was looking forward to seeing each municipality’s list.

“We may find out that the total cost of the infrastructure priorities is an astonishing number,” he said.