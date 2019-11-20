Warren County leaders eye converting rail line to recreational trail

× Expand A railroad passenger car sits idle soon after the Saratoga-North Creek Railway discontinued operations in 2018. This week, Warren County leaders voted to seek "abandonment" of the county railway from Hadley to North Creek, and move toward establishing a recreational rail-trail for hikers and bikers through along the rail bed, a trail which might extend 30 more miles to the ghost town of Tahawus. Photo by Thom Randall

QUEENSBURY | For more than a decade, adventure bicyclists have envisioned a biking/hiking trail following the Hudson River through Warren County and extending 85 miles into Adirondack wilderness to the ghost town of Tahawus.

Their dreams took a major step toward reality this week as Warren County Supervisors voted to seek the formal federal abandonment of the Warren County rail line and take action toward creating a rail-trail that outdoors enthusiasts have said would be “world class.”

“To have a rail-trail from Saratoga all the way into the heart of the Adirondacks — there’s nothing like it anywhere else,” county Board of Supervisors Chairman Ron Conover said after the 9-2 vote Nov. 18 by the county Public Works Committee. “This concept is a ‘10 out of 10,’ and that’s the message we’ll be taking to the state of New York. In terms of the river corridor, this is a pivotal, historic moment.”

Warrensburg supervisor Kevin Geraghty and Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino cast the two negative votes, citing that they believed that the other municipalities with ownership in the rail bed — Essex and Hamilton counties and the town of Corinth — should be consulted first.

Abandonment of the Warren County line, which requires approval from the federal Surface Transportation Board, would mean that the rail bed between Hadley and North Creek would not have to be reserved for freight traffic.

The northern 30-mile stretch of that envisioned rail-trail — from North Creek to Tahawus — is owned by the inactive entity Saratoga-North Creek Railway, which has consented to a New York State effort to have the rail bed abandoned. SNCR purchased it in 2011, with the intent of shipping gravel tailings from mining operations in Tahawus that ceased 20-plus years ago. SNCR operated a passenger service on the Warren County rail corridor, but discontinued operations in 2018 after losing millions of dollars in the venture.

Another enterprise, United Rail, recently made a pitch to resume rail service, but they backed out of negotiations with county officials last month.

RAIL-TRAIL SEEN AS BOOST TO ECONOMY

Both Conover and county Administrator Ryan Moore said Monday that abandonment would align Warren County with New York State in their effort to develop recreational trail networks statewide.

“The trail-use program looks like what’s going to happen,” Moore said, noting that passenger rail service wouldn’t be excluded as an option. Conover, supervisor of the town of Bolton, said he knew of the benefits of recreational trails, as his town served as a hub of mountain hiking trails, and that more than 15,000 climbers had ascended just one of those trails in 2018 — a path to Pinnacle Peak — and that robust local economic benefits have been reaped from such activity.

Conover said that developing a rail-trail through the First Wilderness corridor would spark retail activity along the route — small enterprises accommodating the needs of many thousands of bikers and hikers traversing the scenic trail.

“All the towns along the corridor would benefit from a rail-trail conversion,” he said. “If developed correctly, it would be transformational.”

On the urging of Queensbury supervisor at-large Michael Wild, the committee approved another action— to authorize county Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos to seek out grants to help bankroll the rail-trail conversion.

COSTS OF CONVERSION QUESTIONED

The votes followed news from Hajos that the Halloween storm, which dumped up to 6 inches of rain on northern Warren County in one night, had caused a number of washouts of the rail bed between Riparius and North Creek. Hajos estimated that repairing the damage would cost $500,000.

Also, Hajos warned that removing the train tracks for a rail-trail would require spending many millions of dollars in environmental remediation costs, as railroad ties are treated with hazardous substances. He said the steel from the tracks would reap about $4 million for the county, but that disposing of the ties and remediation of the rail bed would cost tens of millions of dollars — and if the corridor were to be converted to a rail-trail, the rails and ties should be paved over.

Rail-trail enthusiast Curt Austin of Chestertown, however, said such high costs of remediation amounted to misinformation spread by railroad preservation enthusiasts. He said that according to his research into rail-trail conversions elsewhere, the removal of the rails and ties would actually yield a net income of about $2 million.

Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan, who leads a town that has a deep history with the railroad — and whose residents have held onto hopes of railway resurrection — expressed optimism.

“A non-functioning railroad is not to anyone’s benefit,” she said. “If developing a rail-trail is our best bet, then absolutely, let’s pursue this.”

Austin said that a rail-trail from Saratoga to Tahawus would take adventurers “from the ‘happening’, sophisticated city of Saratoga Springs to where there’s no electricity, no residents — a pristine valley where you are surrounded by the high peaks of the Adirondacks.”

He said the trip would offer people a “world-class” experience.

“Tahawus is absolutely a magical place.”

Wild said that Tahawus, with its remnants of mid-1800s mining and foundry infrastructure and equipment, would provide people with unique insights into industrial history — as well as remarkable scenery.

“A rail-trail to Tahawas would be phenomenal,” he said.