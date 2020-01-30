Warren County may mix its own road brine

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall DOT Joe Thompson Bolton TH State Department of Transportation Snow & Ice Control Project Manager Joe Thompson assures environmental advocates and Warren County officials on Jan. 14 that the state will continue its ongoing effort to reduce wintertime salt use while keeping roads safe. Along with Warren County and its local municipalities, DOT is converting from spreading rock salt to spraying brine on roadways in order to minimize chloride pollution of groundwater, waterways and land. Just days after Thompson’s presentation, county officials learned that brine is now hard to obtain and the county may have to manufacture its own.

LAKE GEORGE | Warren County’s relatively new method of keeping its roads clear of ice — undertaken in recent years to reduce salt pollution — has been temporarily jeopardized by the lack of prepared salt brine to spread on the county’s many miles of pavement.

County Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos told county supervisors this week that the county’s corporate source for brine was no longer producing it after the firm was acquired by another enterprise.

“We’re not getting any brine, and our county’s storage tanks are empty,” he said, noting that this curtailed availability of salt solution has also affected towns surrounding Lake George that have been de-icing roads with brine in winter.

Over the last few years, the towns of Hague, Bolton, Lake George, and the village of Lake George as well as Warren County have been converting from spreading rock salt to spraying brine on roadways. This conversion was undertaken because brine adheres to pavement and prevents ice buildup better while substantially reducing the amount of salt pollution in groundwater as well as local lakes and streams. The towns surrounding Lake George have won awards from the state and from environmental groups for their conversion to salt brine, as salt has been identified as a major pollutant of Lake George.

The state Department of Transportation has also regularly been using brine on Interstate-87 Northway and other highways they maintain.

Hajos suggested to the supervisors attending the county Public Works Committee meeting Jan. 22 that Warren County could make its own salt brine — for 6 cents per gallon rather than the 25 to 30 cents per gallon it had been routinely purchased for.

Brine-making equipment would cost between $40,000 and $50,000, Hajos estimated, noting he had talked with Lake George Park Commission Executive Director Dave Wick to see if his agency could help the county obtain grant funding for the apparatus.

He suggested the county could make brine for not only the county’s use, but for its municipalities, and that the towns and Lake George Village could share in the cost of the equipment.

Lake George has a brine-making machine, but its limited capacity makes it inefficient to produce brine for the entire county, supervisors said.

Warren County can store 18,000 gallons of brine in its six 3,000 brine tanks, one of which is reserved for a solution of the commercial product Magic Minus Zero, which contains magnesium chloride and molasses as well as salt. Hajos said this product can be used in temperatures as low as minus 15 degrees Fahrenheit, while salt brine freezes up below approximately 10 degrees above zero.

DOT official: state is committed to salt ‘optimization’

At a meeting held Jan. 14 in Bolton, state Department of Transportation Snow and Ice Control Project Manager Joe Thompson told area officials and environmental group representatives that the state was committed to “optimizing” its salt use, or using it more effectively to deice roads. He described steps that the state was pursuing to reduce its use of salt more — in part by the use of brine. He also said that representatives of his agency would be conferring with their counterparts in the state Department of Environmental Conservation about cutting back tree limbs beside roadways, because sunlight shining on pavement is quite effective at de-icing roads, as well as being environmentally ideal.

Thompson also said new advances are coming to snowplows, including a double-edge plow blade. He noted the increasing use of “live-edge” plow blades that conform to the contour of the roadway and strip snow and ice off the surface more efficiently.

The town of Lake George has already been using these plow blades.

Thompson said that pavement maintenance, which keeps the roads smooth and level, also aids in effective snow-clearing. He added that state Route 9N between Lake George and Bolton was scheduled to be resurfaced this summer.

About a half-dozen area town highway superintendents and their deputies attended the meeting, sharing their experiences in de-icing roads while cutting back on salt use.

Lake George Waterkeeper Chris Navitsky offered his thoughts on the advances in de-icing roads described at the meeting.

“These are all positive steps,” he said. ■