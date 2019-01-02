Warren County nets $2 million to preserve water quality

× With the help of a $1 million state grant announced Dec. 18, the Town of Bolton’s sewer plant will have one of its leach field converted into a bed of wood chips to filter the plant effluent more efficiently than standard sand beds. Photo by Thom Randall

WARREN COUNTY | With the intent of protecting the water quality of Lake George, five communities surrounding the lake have been awarded more than $2 million in state grants.

The funding comes through the recent Regional Economic Development Council Awards, an annual program that sees hundreds of millions of dollars in grants, incentives and subsidies doled out for a variety of projects across the state.

“This is a lot of good news for the North Country,” said Walt Lender of the Lake George Association, which has contributed toward many of the water quality improvement projects the new state grants are set to bankroll.

“This represents a great step forward in protecting Lake George’s water quality,” he said.

The grant awards, which total $3.1 million for Warren County, were announced Dec. 18.

The Town of Bolton was awarded $1 million for improvements to the town’s wastewater treatment plant. The money will help reduce pollutants in the effluent discharged into the Lake George watershed.

The Town of Hague was awarded $230,625 for improvements to the town’s wastewater treatment process — also to reduce the volume of nutrients that end up in Lake George. Some of the funding has also been earmarked to upgrade the town’s sewer pump stations.

A sum of $657,028 was pledged to the Town of Lake George to consolidate two pump stations in the Caldwell Sewer District, to replace the aging pumps, and to “slip-line” sewer pipes near the rehabilitated station to prevent groundwater infiltration or leakage.

“This is absolutely a great boost to the residents of the Caldwell Sewer District,” Town of Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said, adding that with the pump station consolidation, as well as electric power and maintenance costs would likely decrease. “This grant cuts these taxpayers’ financial obligation for infrastructure upgrades by 60 percent.”

The Village of Lake George is set to receive $100,000 to advance an ongoing study on groundwater infiltration into the sanitary sewer collection system.

The Town of Ticonderoga was granted $30,000 for improvements to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at the town’s sewer treatment plant.

GRANTS FOR BOLTON FUND VARIOUS UPGRADES

Much of the Town of Bolton’s $1 million grant is to substantially boost the capacity of their biochip reactor effluent filtration system.

In the past several months a small-scale pilot bio-chip project has proven quite effective, Town Supervisor Ron Conover said.

A portion of the $1 million will be spent on replacing the sand in one of the town’s leach fields with wood chips.

Some of the funding will also be spent on relining older sewer lines and rebuilding deficient manholes and to upgrade the town’s main pump station to improve its reliability and capacity, Conover said.

Bolton was awarded an additional grant of $600,000 for various improvements to Rogers Memorial Park, with include installing a larger septic holding tank under the venue’s parking lot to hold sewage discharged when the pump station cannot handle the flow, Conover added.

“All these upgrades are critically important, and it’s tremendous we are receiving this financial help,” he said.

The additional $600,000 will also be spent on berms to divert stormwater at Rogers Park; on the development of a lighted path from the pier that connects the park to downtown walkways; on the utility lines underground and to build a new north dock.

The Lake George Association has pledged money to these improvements, and their contribution helped leverage the state grant.

The Town of Hague was granted $230,625 for upgrading control apparatus in the town’s wastewater treatment process, reducing the volume of nutrients in the plant’s effluent.

Lender said that Hague’s sewer plant has been operating near its capacity, and the improvements were necessary for its proper functioning.

Lake George Planning Director Dan Barusch — who prepared the grant applications for the Town and Village of Lake George — said he was pleased with the various financial awards, and their positive impact on the environment.

“It’s great the REDC sees the value in these really important projects,” he said. “These grants are really great for the communities in the Lake George watershed.”

Since 2015, Bausch’s grant applications have brought the town a total of $1.62 million.

Lender said that all the projects around the Lake George were identified recently as “very high priority” in reducing algae blooms.

“Now it’s time we move on top the bigger issue of Stormwater runoff,” he said.

Other grant awards in Warren County include a pledge of $30,000 to the Town of Warrensburg toward a feasibility study of a proposed extension of the town’s sewer district to provide municipal sewer service near Library Avenue; and an award of $65,200 to Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District to stabilize roadside ditches around the county.

Warren County will also receive $290,000 for an aquatic species prevention and control program for the Schroon Lake basin in partnership with the towns of Horicon, Chester and the Essex County town of Schroon.