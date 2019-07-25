Warren County seeks public access to historic Hague fire tower

× Expand Photo provided The fire tower atop Swede mountain in Hague is reputed to have a spectacular view of northern Warren County — and this is merely a small portion of the 360-degree panorama.

HAGUE | By next year, tourists and area residents may have a new destination where they can enjoy an impressive birds-eye view of southern Adirondack landscape.

Warren County is seeking to provide public access to a historic fire tower on Swede Mountain, and recently they’ve taken steps toward that goal.

The mountain is accessed from state Route 8 about six miles south of the Town of Hague’s namesake hamlet on the shore of Lake George.

Swede Mountain has an elevation of 1,900 feet, and the fire tower, positioned not far from the peak where views are obstructed, is 47 feet tall — but its lowest set of stairs have been removed.

The fire tower, built in 1918, was decommissioned in the late 1960s, when the state decided that forest fire detection by aircraft was more efficient.

$3,000

Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson told Warren County supervisors July 19 that county Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos had evaluated the fire tower’s condition, and he estimated that it could be renovated and restored to public use for about $3,000. Simpson is chairman of the county’s Public Works Committee.

“Kevin figured out what was needed to be safe and accommodate the public,” Simpson said. “I think it’s going to be a spectacular attraction. The view from the top of the fire tower is incredible.”

Before the fire tower is opened up to the public, some issues need to be resolved. Since 1999, the county has owned 11 acres of land on which the tower is situated, but an access trail, beginning at Route 8, would have to cross property owned by Lyme Adirondack Timberlands.

Simpson said that to establish a trail to the tower, the county must negotiate access with officials of Lyme Timberlands, the Nature Conservancy and representatives of several hunting clubs that lease a portion of Lyme’s property.

Simpson said he expected the necessary agreements could be reached. Simpson added that to clear a trail, he would likely seek help from the Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility in Mineville.

“The Moriah Shock inmates do a great job in building trails,” he said.

HISTORIC STRUCTURES

In recent years, fire towers have been recognized as historic structures. Also, some hikers have established a goal of hiking to all the fire towers in the Adirondacks, or in New York state.

At their monthly meeting July 19, the county supervisors welcomed the news that progress was being made toward providing public access to the fire tower, and that the cost of renovating the structure was so low.

Town of Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett said that the Swede Mountain fire tower, since it provides a view of most of northern Warren County, would be a prime destination for hikers and tourists — if the county can indeed establish a trail to it.

“Fire towers are a special feature of our area,” he said. “They are an important part of our heritage in the Adirondacks.”