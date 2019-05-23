Warrensburg business owner arrested on charges of child sexual abuse

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Former Warrensburg Town Board Member Dean Ackley, shown here on the premises of his Warrensburg container recycling enterprise in February, was arrested last week on several charges of sexual abuse of a child. He is to return to Warrensburg Town Court at 9 a.m. June 12.

WARRENSBURG | A local business owner who years ago was a Warrensburg Town Council member was arrested May 14 and charged with sexually abusing an underage boy, police said.

Dean G. Ackley, 59, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual act and first-degree sexual abuse, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor sexual abuse. The charges stem from accusations that he had sexual contact several times with a boy he was acquainted with.

Police said the child was 14 in the initial alleged incident in August 2018, and was 15 years old in an incident allegedly occuring one day before Ackley’s arrest.

Ackley is accused of employing force in abusing the child during one of these alleged incidents, police said.

The Warren County sheriff’s office reported this week that the investigation was continuing.

Following his arrest, Ackley was held in police lockup pending arraignment.

Bound in handcuffs, Ackley was arraigned in Warrensburg Town Court May 15 in front of Warrensburg Town Justice Brian Winslow, who released him after he paid $5,000 cash bail. Ackley is scheduled to return to town court at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 12.

Anyone with information relating to the case was asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 518-732-2500. Sheriff’s investigators Douglas David, Jesse Wittenberg and Ed Affinito conducted the arrest and continue to be handling the case.

Ackley owns and operates Direct Deposit Bottle Redemption Center on Main Street in Warrensburg, an enterprise he launched more than a decade ago.

Ackley served on the Warrensburg Town Board from Jan. 1, 1994, through 2005 — and for a subsequent four-year term from Jan. 1, 2008, through 2011, a tenure that ended after he lost an election.

He served as the town’s deputy supervisor for a few years in the early 2000s under a prior administration.

Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said May 16 that the charges were “shocking.”

Recently, Ackley had sought the town’s support in a campaign to expand the state’s container recycling law to include a wider range of drinks, and the town board passed a resolution advocating such a measure.

He had told The Sun early this year that his business was in a financial squeeze due to the hike in the minimum wage while the per-bottle revenues hadn’t increased for many years.