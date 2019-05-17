Warrensburg Central School board again nixes SRO hiring

× Expand File photo

WARRENSBURG | With the full Warrensburg school board casting votes on May 13, the panel rejected a proposed resolution to hire two armed police officers to be on duty daily in the educational district’s two public schools. A month earlier, the proposal failed to receive majority support from the board as it received only a tie vote.

The vote of the Warrensburg school board was 4 to 3. Voting for the proposition were Diane Angell, Rob Frasier and Jonathan Boston. Doug West, Ash Anand, Elaine Cowin and Nicole Winchell voted no.

Hiring armed officers has been a controversial issue in recent months, as a meeting March 25 on school safety attracted about 50 residents, most of them in favor of hiring the officers. The forum was prompted by an online campaign to hire SROs.

At the safety forum, Superintendent of Schools John Goralski described more than a dozen programs that the school is now employing to prevent violence and encourage empathy among students in the both the elementary and high school. He and other school board members also talked about the personnel the school have in place, including social workers, counselors and a psychiatrist, who assist troubled students, helping them manage their emotions.

At the board’s recent meetings, several residents spoke in favor of hiring the armed officers, citing that doing so would add an additional layer of protection against school violence.

Others said having the SROs on duty was an unnecessary expense of $60,000 or more.

During the March meeting, Warrensburg High School Principal Doug Duell — an administrator at the school for 18 years — said he supported hiring the SROs. But following the meeting, he said that violence was virtually non-existent at the school.

Whether SROs are on duty in the two schools next year, however, may change following the annual school election set for Tuesday, May 21, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Incumbent board member Elaine Cowin — who has voted against hiring the SROs — is being challenged by Darren Duell, Doug Duell’s brother. Darren Duell said at the meeting that he supports hiring the officers, according to reports.