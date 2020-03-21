Warrensburg closes down town hall; some employees furloughed

WARRENSBURG | In an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Warrensburg’s Town Hall will be closed to the public until further notice.

Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said he and several other town employees will continue to work in the Emerson Town Hall, while other personnel will be working from home. These actions were taken, Geraghty said, to comply with Gov. Cuomo’s recent mandate for municipalities to reduce their on-site staff by at least 75%. The remainder of town personnel will be on call, and will return to active duty as circumstances require, he said.

Geraghty said the staffing of the town hall and its operations are to be reassessed on March 31.

The landfill will remain open for its normal hours, but this subject to change.

Geraghty said he will be in and out of his office as his duties require. Joining him in the town hall will be Town Clerk Pamela Lloyd, town Code Enforcement Officer Jim Hull, and an employee in the assessor’s office. Contact information is available on the town website.

In exceptional instances, town residents may be able to meet in person with town personnel by appointment — as long as social distancing protocols are followed, Geraghty said.

“I don’t like this situation, but we have to do it,” Geraghty said about the order to downsize on-site government operations.

On paid furlough for at least through March 31 are three of the four town Parks & Recreation employees — and all highway workers except for the Highway Superintendent and his assistant. Those remaining on active duty will be ensuring that roads stay passable and town grounds remain tidy, Geraghty said.

All employees of the town Sewer and Water departments will remain on duty, however.

“These are functions that are deemed essential,” Geraghty said.

Those with questions may call Geraghty at (518) 623-9511 or the bookkeeper's office at (518) 623-9464. ■