Warrensburg holiday lighting displays dazzle visitors, residents

× Expand Photo provided Lisa Alexander, responsible for the project to install extensive holiday lighting in Warrensburg’s various public spaces, stands in her front yard, which won an award for its decor from Warrensburgh Beautification.

Photo by Thom Randall Veterans Park off River St. in Warrensburg hosts one of the town’s many displays of holiday lights that have entranced residents and visitors alike.

WARRENSBURG | Over the past several weeks, Warrensburg’s public spaces have been aglow in holiday lighting, and a woman entranced with Christmas decor instigated the project to string up colorful, dazzling lights that have commanded attention of area residents and visitors.

Lisa Alexander said her love of Christmas decorations prompted her to lobby the town to light up various parks in the hamlet so they’re awash in vibrant colors.

“I’m a Christmas light freak,” she said. “My kids think I go crazy over it, but I just love Christmas — It’s Christ’s birthday.”

Alexander designed the displays, ordered many thousands of holiday lights and directed their placement at Cal Engle Park, Veteran’s Park, Floyd Bennett Bandstand, the Bicentennial Garden off Hudson St., and the pavilion in Farmers’ Market park.

One of the most-viewed sites is the Route 9 Bridge, ­ at the southern entrance of town — each of the two dozen or so bridge trusses is wrapped with a string of lights.

This is a notable achievement not only because of its visual impact, but because state officials allowed her to have the span to be covered with lights.

Although Alexander has worked for months on the project, she deferred credit to the town employees that invested countless hours in stringing up the lights.

She was assisted primarily by Larry Crandall and town Parks & Recreation Superintendent Tracy Benoit, as well as other town employees: Joe Phillips, Zachary Gosselin, Chip Webster, Chris Meyers and Derek Hanchett.

The achievement of these town workers prompted hearty applause at the town board’s Dec. 12 meeting.

Photographs of the town’s lighting display have been posted on social media, prompting people from neighboring towns to cruise through town after dark and gaze at the arrays of colorful lights, Teresa Whalen of Warrensburgh Beautification said.

“It’s exciting that people from all over are coming to Warrensburg to enjoy all the light displays,” she said.

Also, children have been depositing letters to Santa in a special holiday mailbox on Main St. at the southern end of the Floyd Bennett Bandstand.

Alexander said she bought the life-size red mailbox and provided it for the town. Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty invited the children gathered for the town’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony to place their letters in the box — and the local post office has been picking them up. Rumor has it that those letters will receive replies.

Alexander said she’s seeking to have even more lights next year, as well as erect a giant banner of lights over the Route 9 Bridge welcoming people into town.

“Next year, it’s gonna be big!” she said.