Warrensburg officials seek to expand town’s hamlet

The Warrensburg Town Board spent more than 90 minutes March 6 discussing with Adirondack Park Agency officials the process and consequences of expanding the hamlet of Warrensburg. As the APA has less jurisdiction over the development of properties within Adirondack hamlets than outside, expanding the hamlet is seen as a way to streamline development permitting processes and strengthen local control over land use.

WARRENSBURG | Town officials are exploring the potential of expanding the hamlet of Warrensburg, which has been its present size for many decades.

The Warrensburg Town Board met with Adirondack Park Agency (APA) representatives Keith McKeever and Matthew Kendall March 6 to hear about the process of hamlet expansion, its advisability and its consequences.

Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said that amending existing boundaries that seem arbitrary will be the town board’s first objective.

“If there are properties on one side of the street that are in the hamlet, and plots on the other side that are not in the hamlet, it doesn’t make sense,” he said.

Also, the board is seeking to expand the hamlet to include areas that host water and sewer infrastructure.

“We’ll be moving forward in different avenues,” Geraghty said, adding that the town may seek to enlarge the hamlet to include properties that it owns in the Alden Avenue area, to have more local control if the town intends to sell them.

“It was an enlightening meeting, and there’s a lot to digest,” he said.

The town’s water reservoir, its water tank and many dozens of woodland acres surrounding the reservoir are now outside the hamlet off Alden Avenue, and over the last 30 years, local officials have intermittently talked about selling a portion of the woodlands there.

Deputy Supervisor John Alexander said that hamlet expansion would shift many land-use and development decisions from the APA to local officials, which would streamline development in the expanded hamlet areas, making the local economy more vibrant.

“Hamlet expansion would help show developers we are on board with their objectives,” he said, noting that a greater area would be exempt from some APA regulations.

“Local boards have more flexibility,” he said, noting that the town board has been considering seeking expansion of the hamlet north about a mile and a half from its present border at the Warrensburg Industrial Park to the intersection of state routes 9 and 28.

Town board member Linda Marcella said that while many people in the Adirondacks have perceived APA officials difficult to deal with, they seemed quite accommodating to the board’s ideas of hamlet expansion.

One key factor for the board to consider in hamlet expansion, she said, is that town sewer service would likely have to be extended to the properties included in the hamlet’s new, larger boundaries.

“It was a very productive meeting,” she said.