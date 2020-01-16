Warrensburg personnel changes pending

Photo by Thom Randall Rich Lark in Oath Of Office 2019 Jan New Warrensburg Town Board member Rich Larkin takes the oath of office during the town’s organizational meeting held on Jan. 7. Larkin, who has expressed interest in boosting the town’s commerce and job opportunities, has been asked by town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty to spearhead the town’s economic development efforts.

WARRENSBURG | Several people have stepped down last from their positions on the town of Warrensburg’s governing boards, and other citizens were appointed to take their place.

Laura Moore, Warrensburg Planning Board member for about 23 years, resigned on Jan. 7. In recent years, she had served as the board’s chairman.

Also, former town planning board member Rich Larkin, who was sworn in the same day at the town board’s organizational meeting as Warrensburg’s new town board member, resigned from the planning board. Both resignations were effective immediately.

At the Jan. 7 meeting, the town board filled the two vacancies — they voted to appoint Susan Miller Hull to fill Larkin’s unexpired term which ends in Jan. 2024, and they named Linda Baker Marcella to serve out the remainder of Moore’s term. Also, the town board reappointed Suzanne Tyler, director of the local chamber of commerce, to a new five-year term.

Warrensburg Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty expressed appreciation to both Larkin and Moore for their service to the town.

The planning board is likely to name a new chair at their next meeting. Susan Hull had served an alternate member on the planning board for some time, and Marcella served as town board member from January 2012 though last month.

In addition, the town board reappointed William Oehler to the town Zoning Board of Appeals to serve an additional five-year term.

Punch-card payments reinstated

In other matters conducted at the Jan. 7 meeting, the town board decided to provide local citizens with two options in paying for their trash disposal — either in cash at the transfer station, or by using the traditional punch cards. The town had recently converted to cash payments, but local officials heard that many people still possessed unused punch cards — and that churches had been handing out those cards to help those in need — so they reinstated the traditional payment method as an option. Punch cards will continue to be sold at the town clerk’s office at the $20 price, at least until the 900 cards in stock are sold, Geraghty said.

In other business, the town board: