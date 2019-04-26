Warrensburg school board splits on hiring SROs

× Expand File photo Initial work on an $11 million capital project that includes reconfiguring classrooms, security enhancements and constructing a new auditorium at Warrensburg High School began this week during spring break. Most of the work, which will include upgrades to both the high school and elementary school, is to be accomplished this summer.

WARRENSBURG | A proposed resolution to hire two armed police officers to be on duty daily in Warrensburg’s public schools failed to receive majority support from the Warrensburg school board at their monthly meeting held April 8.

The vote of the board was 3-3. Voting for the proposition were Diane Angell, Rob Frasier and Jonathan Boston. Doug West, Elaine Cowin and Nicole Winchell voted no.

Hiring armed officers has been a controversial issue in recent months, as a meeting last month on school safety attracted about 50 residents. The forum was prompted by an online campaign to hire school resource officers.

The board meeting included discussion both in favor and against spending about $70,000 to hire the officers.

At the safety forum, Superintendent of Schools John Goralski described more than a dozen programs that the school is now employing to prevent violence and encourage empathy among students in the both the elementary and high schools. He and other school board members also talked about the personnel the schools have in place, including social workers, counselors and a psychiatrist, who assist troubled students, helping them manage their emotions.

At the meeting, several residents spoke in favor of hiring the armed officers, citing that doing so would add an additional layer of protection against school violence.

BUDGET

The school district’s proposed 2019-20 budget was presented at the April 8 meeting.

Goralski said this week that the upcoming school year’s tax levy is to increase 1.75 percent, which is well below the 3.61 percent limit allowed by the state’s tax cap. Appropriations, however, are to increase 5.2 percent — and this differential is due to a 4 percent increase in state aid.

The proposed budget calls for drawing $303,000 from fund balance to pay for additional expenses related to additional special education services and an increase in students attending BOCES career and technical education courses.

The spending plan also includes purchasing two eight-passenger vans, as well as paying toward initial expenses on the district’s capital project, which provides for replacement or major repair of plumbing, electrical, and security infrastructure as well as heating and air conditioning systems.

The highlight of this extensive $11 million capital project — 80.4 percent funded by state aid — is to reconstruct the high school’s “cafetorium” into a new auditorium that features tiered theater seating and advanced acoustics. The entire capital project, approved in a public referendum held in March 2017, is expected to have no impact on local taxes.

Some initial work on the project began this week during spring break. The majority of the work, including reconfiguring a number of classrooms and constructing a new cafeteria, is to be accomplished between June and September. The new auditorium is expected to be ready for use by January 2020.

The proposed 2019-20 budget will be the subject of a public hearing May 13, and will be voted on by district residents May 21.