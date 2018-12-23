Warrensburg seeks to force upgrades of decrepit properties

× Warrensburg councilwoman Linda Marcella (second from right) reads a report on the town’s landfill operations to the other town board members at their Dec. 12 meeting. Marcella advocated for a pay-by-weight system which she said would be more fair. Photo by Thom Randall

WARRENSBURG | Several local homes gutted by fires and then acquired in tax sales by out-of-town owners may be prompting a new ordinance in Warrensburg, town officials said last week at their monthly town board meeting.

Warrensburg Code Enforcement Officer James Hull said that houses at 47 River St. and 20 Ridge St. are both severely damaged by fire, and litigation has begun to get them demolished or renovated to meet state building code.

Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty asked Warren County leaders months ago to consider adopting a local law that would require people and corporations buying properties at the county’s annual tax auctions to bring them up to mandated standards within 18 months, or face having the real estate revert to county ownership.

The idea was proposed by Hull, based on an ordinance of the City of Newburgh, and Geraghty proposed the law to county supervisors.

As the initiative hasn’t yet moved ahead at the county level, Hull and Geraghty have said adopting a local law in the meantime might be appropriate. They aired their concerns at the December town board meeting.

“Neighbors shouldn’t have to put up with these dilapidated properties next door,” Hull said.

In other matters, Hull said that the developer of a subdivision on Cloverleaf Drive had not submitted certified engineering plans for a septic system to serve a new home at 60 Cloverleaf Drive as required, and no subsequent local permits for this subdivision will be granted until the builder submits such plans.

LANDFILL BUDGET SHORTFALL CITED

Councilwoman Linda Marcella reported that the town transfer station has cost taxpayers $11,407 so far this year after revenue is accounted for.

She suggested that the town move ahead on its plans to purchase a scale and to have residents pay according to the weight of the trash. She said such a procedure would be more even-handed, would boost revenue and would help the environment.

“Hopefully, charging by weight will encourage people to recycle more materials,” Marcella said. She has been responsible, through her promotion of recycling and marketing the materials, for costs to be reduced substantially at the transfer station.

In other business discussed at Warrensburg’s Dec. 12 town meeting, the town board: