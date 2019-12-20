Warrensburg Town Clerk Donna Combs to retire Dec. 31; personnel shuffle ensues

Photo by Thom Randall
Donna Combs
Warrensburg Town Clerk Donna Combs conducts business in the town hall in February 2015, soon after the town board voted to accept online payments and credit and debit card transactions for taxes, licenses, and permits. Combs is retiring Dec. 30 after 32 years of in office — and the town board, at their meeting Dec. 11, praised Combs for her many years of public service.
WARRENSBURG | As of Jan. 1, local citizens visiting the Warrensburg town clerk’s office will be seeing all new personnel at work behind the counter as they conduct municipal business.
Warrensburg Town Clerk Donna Combs — who has served in her post for 32 years — has announced she is retiring as of Dec. 31. Also, First Deputy Town Clerk Gail Corlew retired as of Nov. 29, and Second Deputy Clerk Joyce Reed exited her position at the end of November to take on the post of Water & Sewer Clerk.
In the meantime, newly appointed First Deputy Town Clerk Mechelle Hammond, for years an employee of Glens Falls National Bank, is at work in the office at a rate of $17 per hour.
Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty informed the town board of the personnel shifts at the town board’s Dec. 11 meeting.
Donna Combs was praised for her years of service, and Geraghty wished Combs and her former assistants good luck in the future.
Hammond is one of four or so people who are seeking to be appointed soon by the board to the town clerk position, through 2020.
In other business conducted at the Dec. 11 town meeting, the Warrensburg town board:
- Reappointed Thomas Drane to a five-year term on the town Board of Assessment Review. The appointment was retroactive to Sept. 30.
- Set an end-of-year town board meeting for Dec. 30 to deal with financial issues that need to be executed in 2019.
- Scheduled the town’s yearly organizational meeting for Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. — the event is to also serve at the town’s regular January meeting. New town board member Rich Larkin is to be sworn in, along with the new town clerk, as Geraghty said the board is likely to make the appointment at their Dec. 30 meeting.
- Agreed to hold a meeting in January to discuss changes to local planning and zoning ordinances as well as town code.
- Declared as surplus the former town highway garage on King St. — and the associated equipment storage lots — so they could be advertised for sale. Plots involved are four lots from 5 King Street to 13 King Street and at 12 Oak Street.
- Heard from Geraghty that work is continuing on a project to remove asbestos from the house at 47 River St. The property was donated to the town earlier this year by its owner, Tyler Kirchoff, who acquired it at a Warren County tax auction. The town board is planning to have municipal employees demolish the structures on the property after the asbestos is removed.
- Approved paying $785 in occupancy tax funds to the Warrensburgh Historical Society to pay expenses associated with the promotion of the town’s historical museum.
- Expressed appreciation to Lisa Alexander and many town employees for putting up decorations in public spaces around the hamlet. Geraghty noted that town employee Larry Crandall is willing to help anyone who needs help hanging their holiday lights. ■