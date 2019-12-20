Warrensburg Town Clerk Donna Combs to retire Dec. 31; personnel shuffle ensues

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Donna Combs Warrensburg Town Clerk Donna Combs conducts business in the town hall in February 2015, soon after the town board voted to accept online payments and credit and debit card transactions for taxes, licenses, and permits. Combs is retiring Dec. 30 after 32 years of in office — and the town board, at their meeting Dec. 11, praised Combs for her many years of public service.

WARRENSBURG | As of Jan. 1, local citizens visiting the Warrensburg town clerk’s office will be seeing all new personnel at work behind the counter as they conduct municipal business.

Warrensburg Town Clerk Donna Combs — who has served in her post for 32 years — has announced she is retiring as of Dec. 31. Also, First Deputy Town Clerk Gail Corlew retired as of Nov. 29, and Second Deputy Clerk Joyce Reed exited her position at the end of November to take on the post of Water & Sewer Clerk.

In the meantime, newly appointed First Deputy Town Clerk Mechelle Hammond, for years an employee of Glens Falls National Bank, is at work in the office at a rate of $17 per hour.

Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty informed the town board of the personnel shifts at the town board’s Dec. 11 meeting.

Donna Combs was praised for her years of service, and Geraghty wished Combs and her former assistants good luck in the future.

Hammond is one of four or so people who are seeking to be appointed soon by the board to the town clerk position, through 2020.

In other business conducted at the Dec. 11 town meeting, the Warrensburg town board: