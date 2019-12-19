Warrensburg ZBA halts dollar store development plans

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Patti Corlew ZBA Warrensburg Planning and Zoning Administrator Patti Corlew explains on Nov. 25 to the town Zoning Board of Appeals — and a large audience of concerned residents — how she decided that a proposed 9,100 square-feet dollar store would be allowable in the town’s Hamlet Mixed Use zone, which calls for “small-scale retail” shops that primarily cater to pedestrians. On Dec. 11, the ZBA overturned her decision, effectively curbing the project where it was proposed — in a historic district of the hamlet.

WARRENSBURG | Responding to local residents’ concerns, the Warrensburg Zoning Board of Appeals curbed the plans of Dollar General to build a store in the middle of a historic district in town.

On Dec. 12, the board voted 3-1 to reverse the decision of Warrensburg Planning and Zoning Administrator Patti Corlew that the propoosed store would be allowable in the town’s “Hamlet Mixed Use” zone.

The zoning board’s decision stemmed from an appeal by Steve and Sandi Parisi who sought a clarification of the zone’s definition at at the ZBA’s Nov. 25 meeting.

Dozens of local citizens had turned out for this earlier meeting, over concern that a dollar store would be situated in the middle of a historic district — and involve the demolition of a vintage Victorian house, detract from the ambiance of the town and require semi-truck traffic to regularly travel down Elm Street, a residential venue.

Others said the planned 9,100 square feet dollar store was far too large for the 0.7 acre plot, and was didn’t fit the description of a “small-scale retail” shop that the zoning code specifies for the zone.

Steven Engelhart of Adirondack Architectural Heritage praised the zoning board’s Dec. 12 decision.

“The town of Warrensburg had established zoning to protect its historic resources, and the town’s zoning board of appeals analyzed the proposed development and saw it didn’t conform to the town ordinances, and they did the right thing, ” he said. “This is great news and I salute the board and their decision.”

Teresa Whalen, who worked for years to have vast areas of the Warrensburg hamlet registered as historic districts, also praised the decision.

‘This decision is a big step forward in preserving the quality of life in our town,” she said, noting that the decision could set a legal precedent. “It reaffirms the effectiveness of our zoning code that many of our citizens worked so hard to establish.”

She said the proposed development was incompatible with the area, noting that the historic Emerson Bank building, now occupied by Glens Falls National Bank, is situated on the adjacent property. She also observed that the Hamlet Mixed Use zone calls for allowing only “small-scale” retail shops, primarily located in the vintage homes in town — shops that cater chiefly to pedestrians.

“I see this as a substantial win for the zoning board to agree that there was nothing small-scale about a 9,100 square feet store, three times larger average than other buildings in the area,” she said.

Parisi, however, said that although this site is apparently excluded from such a development, other historic areas in town might be vulnerable to incompatible uses that would degrade the town’s ambiance — unless town residents stay informed of developers’ plans and express their concerns as they did over the last several months.

He said that preserving the town’s historic assets would attract compatible development including new businesses, and prompt families to relocate to Warrensburg to enjoy its ambiance.

“People would say ‘This town knows what its doing, and it’s worth making an investment in it,’” he said. ■