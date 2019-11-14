Warriors win Section II Class C volleyball championship

× Expand Jenn March photo volleyball Lake George volleyball players celebrate their win over the talented Argyle squad after the Warriors defeated them 3-0 on Oct. 18, confirming their leadership in the Adirondack League. Nov. 8, Lake George won the Section II Class C Championship — their first Sectional title since 2008 — by defeating Fonda-Fultonville 3-0.

WARREN COUNTY | Lake George’s youthful Varsity Volleyball team might have been overlooked by sports observers early this season, but the squad has now made news headlines regionally by winning the Section II Class C championship.

This is the first time since 2008 that Lake George has won a Section II title in the sport. Playing on that 2008 team were the Warriors’ present coach, Brittany Jones and her assistant coach Shelby Jenkins. As seniors on that squad, they played a part in the Warriors’ ascension to the state Final Four. Jones has been the head coach for the team since 2016.

In a dominating sweep, Lake George’s 2019 volleyball team defeated Fonda-Fultonville in three sets, 25-20, 25-13, 25-22 in a sectional tournament finals match held Nov. 8 at Saratoga Springs High School.

The Section II Class C Sectional tournament pitted 13 teams against each other, but Lake George’s No. 1 seed status earned them a bye in the first round. On Nov. 1 the Warriors defeated Albany Academy for Girls 3-0 in a Sectional quarterfinal, then beat Voorheesville 3-1 on Nov. 5 in a semifinal before their matchup with Fonda-Fultonville.

Jenn March photo volleyball Lake George volleyball player and tri-captain Jasmine Burke, a junior, gets double-teamed by Argyle defenders as she hits the ball over the net during a recent game against Argyle, which Lake George won 3-2. The Warriors have been dominating opponents this season — on Nov. 8 they defeated Fonda to win the Section II Class C championship, and area sports fans are expecting them to go a lot further in post-season.

This tournament finals game featured lengthy series of service-point scoring and diving saves to keep volleys alive. The Lake George squad also executed a strategy to keep the ball away from middle hitter Marilyn Whitcavich, a first-team all-star in the Western Athletic Conference.

Lake George’s long serving runs were accomplished by Cassi Wagemann, Jasmine Burke, Mikayla Duffy and Maddie Burke.

Lake George’s regular season concluded on Oct. 25 with a 3-0 win over Warrensburg. As of Nov. 11, their record was 14-0 in the Adirondack League and 18-2 overall.

Considering the team has no seniors and is composed of juniors, sophomores and a few freshmen as young as 13, Jones said the players have been determined since pre-season to disprove skeptics and achieve a series of championships.

“The team felt they were underestimated, and they have been determined all season long to surpass expectations,” she said. “This team is young, but quite athletic and very competitive. They get their minds set on a goal and then work their butts off to achieve it. Since August, they’ve been working toward this Sectional championship, and beyond.”

Jones praised her players not only for their determination and drive, but for their focus on sharpening their skills.

“They try to make every single serve count, they dive for any ball, they don’t give up on long volleys, and they work to finish the point,” she said.

Their accomplishments this year are exceptional, considering that only two starting players returned from the 2018 team. As of last week, the squad was ranked as the No. 3 Class C team in the state by the New York State Volleyball Coaches Association.

Last year’s top-ranked team was undefeated at 20-0 but was disqualified from post-season play because of a disputed game that Section II officials ruled was a bonafide game, pushing them over the 20-game season limit. The decision dismayed players, parents, coaches and Warrior fans, and made headlines statewide.

Although this year’s players have mentioned how this title serves as redemption for missing the 2018 playoffs, the team isn’t focusing on the past, Jones said.

Next up for the Warriors is a regional semifinal game against Section 10 champion Canton, set for 7 p.m. Thursday Nov. 14 at Gloversville High School.

Jones said she expects the Warriors will rise to the challenge, and have fun in the heightened competition.

“We always go into games determined to play OUR game of volleyball,” she said. “I’m so proud of our players, and I couldn’t be happier for them — their hard work has paid off with their success.”