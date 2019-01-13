Watching all the birds go by

× Stacy Robinson (center) and a group of birders view a flock of ducks on Lake Champlain. Photo by Tim Rowland

CROWN POINT | Daylight had scarcely dawned on the first day of 2019 when Stacy Robinson of Port Henry saw a chunky little songbird with a black mask straight out of the Lone Ranger sitting on the topmost twig of a tree, like a golf ball on a tee.

“Shrike!” she called to her husband Mark.

For a birder, a northern shrike is a satisfying score.

Across the bay from Port Henry, the Crown Point Historic Site is obviously rich in history, but also rich in birds, Stacy told a gathering of hardy souls who braved the chill to go birding with the Robinsons on New Year’s Day.

Of the 215 species of birds documented at the site, she has spotted 209. By the time introductions were finished, the group had ID’d a raven, a red tail hawk and an immature bald eagle.

Perhaps having gotten up on the wrong side of the roost, the raven and hawk were not getting along, darting after each other in a series of mid-air maneuvers.

Spotting birds is certainly part of the game, but witnessing their behavior in the wild has its own fascinations. Stacy described a scene where a peregrine falcon was dining on a fish when a snowy owl they’d come to know as Tubby decided that maybe there was such a thing as a free lunch. But even though the big owl was capable of killing the smaller bird, Tubby just couldn’t quite work up the nerve.

“He was staring over at Mark like he was asking for help,” Stacy said.

The birding event accentuated the fact that there is more to Crown Point than just history.

Crown Point Site Manager Lisa Polay said she’s interested in expanding programs throughout the year to attract more people, and birding is a natural fit. A city girl herself, someone had once given her a gift of an Audubon Field Guide for birds as a joke. Now, however, it’s being put to real use.

“This has been a whole new adventure for me,” she said.

The ruins of French and British forts dating back almost three centuries are the site’s primary attractions. But the state land itself includes 250 acres, a number of trails and multiple bird habitats.

The historical site, also a Bird Conservation Area, hooks out into Lake Champlain and snags birds on their north-south migrations. It’s been designated as an Important Bird Area by the National Audubon Society, and each spring the Crown Point Bird Banding Association identifies and tracks birds that are passing through.

Of particular note are nearly 30 species of colorful warblers that pass through on their epic migration routes.

Banding has shown that one little warbler, lighter than an empty soda can, flies thousands of miles from the northwest before making a right turn on the East Coast and flying thousands more miles to Central and Northern South America, according to the Audubon Society.

This journey includes three straight days of flight over the Atlantic Ocean.

Mark said that New Year’s Day represents a clean slate for birders, who begin counting anew.

By the time of their Crown Point hike, Stacy had already logged 40 species. Through powerful lenses, participants were able to see far out into the waters, where flocks of golden eyed ducks were spending a leisurely afternoon.

Along with the water, Crown Point is also important because its meadows grow long, providing habitat for species such as woodcocks and bobolinks that depend on high grasses. Technology that has been good for farmers — allowing them to mow their hay earlier in the year — has been bad for birds that nest in the grass.

The Robinsons said these rich birding habitats see little public use.

“People stop at the ruins, and that’s fine,” Mark said. But there is so much more here — it’s vast.”