Water fix not cheap

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Residents of Chilson and Eagle Lake listen to a presentation on the future of their water system.

CHILSON | Residents of Chilson and Eagle Lake last week were given five options, none of them cheap, for a new water system that will satisfy a federal court order to shut down an unfiltered flow coming from Gooseneck Pond by 2025.

Under federal law, open-water sources for municipal water systems must be filtered, which Gooseneck is not, but beyond that, the dam at Gooseneck Pond is gradually failing and would need to be fixed. Gooseneck Pond could in theory still by used as the communities’ water source, but the cost of a new filtration plant and repairs to the dam push the project cost to upward of $15 million, which at minimum would cost users more than $300 a month.

At a cost of $6 million to $8 million, the cheapest plan, said Don Fletcher, an engineer with the firm of Barton and Loguidice, would involve a hybrid system that would pump water from the new Ticonderoga system uphill to Chilson, while drilling a municipal well at Eagle Lake. Scattered property owners in between these two population clusters along the Route 74 corridor would have to drill their own wells.

Assuming the project benefited from a zero-interest loan and $3 million grant, this plan would cost users anywhere from $90 to $170 a month. Town attorney Matt Fuller told a gathering of about 40 people at the Chilson Community Center that more grant money is a possibility if residents make enough racket with state and federal agencies. He also said that when the time comes, residents need to fill out income surveys that play a key role in funding decisions.

“When you get those income surveys, they’re critical,” Fuller said.

Under any circumstance, to achieve government help, the residents would have to form a new water district, a proposal that has been rejected in the past when the area’s back was not against the wall.

Residents had assumed they were part of the Ticonderoga water district because they got their statements and paid their bills like anyone else. But they were in effect contracting for their water, and were not a part of the district. So when Ticonderoga got a new water system, Chilson and Eagle Lake residents were, by law, not able to be included in the project.

The monthly cost to residents is so high because the number of homes to be served — about 110 — is so low, meaning there are few people among whom to share the price of a new system. Residents have also noted that as the decades went by, the district neglected to do any maintenance on the pipes, which have now deteriorated and are largely beyond the point of reuse.

Ti Superintendent Joe Giordana said that government agencies are sympathetic to the predicament.

“They know it’s not fair to the people on the system, and they know that because of the way things have transpired over the years we need help,” he said.

The other three options include pumping water from the valley all the way to Eagle Lake; using Eagle Lake as a water source; and finally, just drilling everyone a private well. The problem with the latter solution, Fletcher said, is that due to the 100-foot setback requirement separating well and septic systems, not everyone can squeeze a legal well into their property.

Residents can opt out of public water by drilling their own wells, but this isn’t cheap, either. Fletcher said if everything goes perfectly, a new well might cost $8,000, but, based on conversations with local well drillers, a more likely price is $15,000 to $20,000.

In a hybrid system that requires a handful of private wells, those property owners will receive financial assistance, too.

“We’re not going to leave you high and dry,” Fuller said.