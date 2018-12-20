Waterfront committee stays afloat

× Moriah Ambulance Squad Capt. Lou Paris gets a plague of appreciation from Supervisor Tom Scozzafava for 30 years of service. Photo by Tim Rowland

PORT HENRY | As the Town of Moriah looks to maximize returns on its two waterfront campgrounds, it will retain the services of a waterfront committee that is working with a New York investor to redevelop the valuable properties.

But, at least for now, it will not extend the contract of a consultant who found the investor and was helping to find ways that campers might further boost the local economy.

Board members said that ideally they could retain the services of Michael Crane of Crane Associates in Burlington, but there was no money in the budget to pay the $38,000 it would cost to retain him for the coming six months.

Nor was any grant money available to help. A state grant for $75,000 was initially used to pay for Crane’s services last year.

“Mike’s done a great job for us, but we don’t have $38,000 floating around in the budget,” said Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava.

Waterfront committee members said they would continue to look for grants in hopes of working Crane back into the fold.

Crane determined that while the 175-site Bulwagga Bay campground was profitable, it was grossly inefficient, producing roughly the same amount of net income — about $70,000 to $80,000 — as other campgrounds with half the sites.

Crane and the waterfront committee proffered three proposals, from a general sprucing up with some added amenities, the addition of cabins and yurts, to the addition of a hotel.

The middle option was selected, and Crane enticed New York real estate developer BQ Properties to draw up a redevelopment proposal.

Board and waterfront committee member Luci Carpenter said the developer has until April 1 to come up with a plan for the town’s consideration.

Scozzafava said he was “very impressed” with the investors when he sat down with them several weeks ago.

But he added that since the campground remains profitable, the town will not be forced to accept any deals it does not find attractive. Construction of cabins and yurts, with perhaps some other improvements such as a restaurant, is estimated to cost about $1.1 million.

The campgrounds have grown long in the tooth, and Scozzafava said the town will need to invest money in the property to maintain it as a profitable business. If a deal can’t be reached with an investor, he said the town might have to go it alone.

“We may have to bite the bullet and seriously consider taking it to the community” as a bond issue, Scozzafava said. “This is a business, and there really needs to be more money put back into it.”

In other matters, the town presented a plaque to Moriah Ambulance Squad Capt. Lou Paris for 30 years of service. Paris, regarded through the community as the heart and soul of the ambulance squad, took the opportunity to brief the town board on the squad’s condition — as with many ambulance companies, calls are up, but volunteerism is down. EMT Brandy Michener added that in addition to running calls, volunteers — particularly EMTs and paramedics — have to be willing to sacrifice extensive time and money for training.

“There’s a lot more to it than what they tell you in the booklet,” she said.

As the squad bills users to help pay for the service, Paris also stressed that he is always willing to work with anyone who has trouble paying bills. And the company does what it can to keep costs down. “We are still volunteers,” he said. The company receives no money from the town.