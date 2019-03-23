Waterfront help wanted

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Bulwagga Bay Campground is one of two Port Henry sites the town wants to improve.

PORT HENRY | The Moriah Waterfront Committee is seeking new members who are interested in helping improve the two lakeside campgrounds in Port Henry.

In a town board meeting last week, Chairwoman Luci Carpenter said a new member has been added, but the committee could still use more help. Current projects include preparing a new marketing brochure, preparing a management plan and visiting other Adirondack campgrounds for ideas and advice concerning the addition of cabins to the campsites, which currently cater to travel trailers and RVs.

“We’re actively seeking citizens who are interested in helping to develop the waterfront and in economic development,” Carpenter said.

She said she can be contacted by writing or leaving word at the town hall.

The campgrounds generally operate at near capacity and make money, but the town believes that improvements would generate even more revenue, along with attracting more shoppers to the downtown. Typically, campers will stay a whole summer, but a more tourist-oriented crowd would be more likely to shop and dine out.

To that end, the town signed a deal with Brooklyn/Queens Properties (BQP) of New York City to come up with a redevelopment plan. At last week’s meeting, Supervisor Tom Scozzafava said he’s had scant contact with the group since, save for a recent email.

“They wanted to know if we’d found any grant money,” he said. “My reaction to that was that if we could find grant money to put into the campground we wouldn’t need investors.”

The agreement with BQP expires next month, although there is the possibility of a renewal.

At a Waterfront Committee meeting this month, Carpenter, along with members Mark Davenport and Sharon O’Connor, agreed to tour campsites that have successfully integrated cabins or yurts into their facilities. Two potential tour sites are in Wilmington and Old Forge.

“People love to talk about what they do, and they can tell us about things we haven’t even thought about,” Davenport said. “We can see if (cabins) really are going to work, and what it takes in terms of layout, maintenance and management.”

Meanwhile, O’Connor agreed to take the lead on creating a new brochure for the campgrounds, which together have 270 sites. The current marketing brochure is more than a decade old, with dated photos, and is lacking in up-to-date information.