Watts voted out as chief

× Ticonderoga fire department members Capt. Ken Bennett, Chief Matt Watts and Lt. Matt Cook stand in front of the station’s new fire engine. Photo by Tim Rowland

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga Fire Chief Matthew Watts will leave his post Jan.1 after he was defeated in a membership election this month by challenger Jason Parent.

“We had our elections and unfortunately I was not re-elected,” Watts said. “I’m actually OK with it, it is a lot of work and almost a full time job. I did the best I could with the best interests of the community and the department at heart.”

Watts said firehouses are known for their palace intrigue, but still he was surprised by the vote. He said he will continue to volunteer at the station where is finishing his third year as chief.

Watts, who works as manager for Lamoille Ambulance Service, has been an officer in Ticonderoga for the past 17 years. He will turn over duties to Parent on Jan. 1.

Ticonderoga Supervisor Joe Giordano said Watts has been an asset to the community. “The town thanks Matt Watts for his service and leadership of the Ti Fire Department in cooperation with town services over the course of his tenure,” Giordano said.

Watts said the job isn’t easy, and requires six to seven hours of time a day. “I will now have a chance to pursue other opportunities,” he said. “I have enjoyed my time as Chief and wish the new officers luck.”

Watts said he is proud of his accomplishments, including the purchase this year of new Ferrara engine tanker that replaces a 1992 truck that had become a safety hazard. The $595,000 engine has a 1,500 gallon water tank, a deck water gun and an LED tower to light up emergency scenes.

The truck will be placed into service as soon it it is fitted with new, lighter and safer air tanks for the fire fighters.

Watts said the department has also become more community oriented, helping to hang Christmas lights and participating in local festivals.

But like many volunteer companies, it has been losing members and now has 44. “It’s been in a steady decline for 30 years now” he said. “That’s happening all over the place.”

The department also got a black eye this summer when one of its members was arrested for a series of arsons.

As companies struggle to attract volunteers, Watts said calls are increasing. We’ve had 300 calls this year, and we’d usually have 220 to 230,” he said. “It’s been uncharacteristically busy.”