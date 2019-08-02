Wayne Stock XII to rock North Creek this weekend

× Expand Photo provided Acclaimed singer-songwriter Vinnie Leddick has been a featured performer at Wayne Stock, northern Warren County’s premier music festival. This year’s edition of the music festival that raises money for families facing hardships is to be held Friday, Aug. 2, and Saturday, Aug. 3 — and 13 bands are featured.

NORTH CREEK | Wayne Stock, northern Warren County’s premier music festival, returns to North Creek Ski Bowl Park this weekend for its 12th edition — with a strong lineup of 13 bands over two days.

Although the fest features free admission, Wayne Stock is the leading fundraiser for the North Country Hardship Fund, a registered nonprofit charity that assists families facing severe medical and financial setbacks. Since 2008, the Hardship Fund has awarded more than $195,000 to needy recipients, according to co-founder Tammy Bukovinsky.

Photo provided Noted rock and ballad singer Margo Macero, also accomplished on guitar, is slated to perform at the two-day music festival Wayne Stock XII, to be held Friday, Aug. 2, and Saturday, Aug. 3, at the North Creek Ski Bowl Park. She is scheduled to be onstage for a one-hour show from 9 to 10 p.m. Friday.

Wayne Stock XII is to be held from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, and from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, regardless of prevailing weather.

“Come enjoy awesome music day and night, plus raffles, food, live and silent auctions, face painting and a whole lot more,” Bukovinsky wrote recently on the Wayne Stock Facebook page.

Bukovinsky launched Wayne Stock along with her husband, Wayne Bukovinsky, and their many friends after Wayne suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in 2008. In succeeding years, the couple decided to keep the festival going and donate the festival’s proceeds to other families facing severe hardships.

In prior years, as many as 800 people have attended the festival.

Wayne Stock raises money by hosting raffles and auctions — and the bands generally donate their services.

This year’s Wayne Stock features a beer concession. Attendees are welcome to bring their own beverages, according to Tammy Bukovinsky. Glass bottles are prohibited, as are pets and obstinate attitudes, as stated on the Wayne Stock Facebook page.

People are urged to bring a lawn chair as well as clothing suitable for unpredictable weather.

Musical entertainment Friday evening features a roster of singer-songwriters, beginning with Alex Smith at 6 p.m., followed by Dan Singer and Margo Macero each with one-hour sets, and ending with S.L. Smith from 10 to 11 p.m.

Saturday features live music beginning at 1:20 p.m. alternating through the day with 20-minute raffles and auctions of donated goods or gift certificates. Bands slated to perform, in order of appearance, are TnT, Slack Dawg, Cryin Shamz, 4WD, Finger Diddle, Road Dawgs and Beating the Odds. The Saturday performances end with Against the Grayne, scheduled for 9:50 to 11 p.m.