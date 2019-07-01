Ways of Knowing partnership to be celebrated July 6

Photo by Jane Feldman Joanne Shenandoah will perform at the Wild Center as part of the Ways of Knowing partnership.

TUPPER LAKE | The Wild Center’s Ways of Knowing partnership will be celebrated Saturday, July 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Following the celebration, Joanne Shenandoah will perform from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

The event is meant to highlight the perspectives that different cultures have through their connection with nature and present a deeper look into Native American tradition and expression.

This full-day celebration will begin with special hands-on activities and live presentations given by area artists and experts. Storytelling sessions will be led by artist and Director of the Six Nations Indian Museum David Fadden, while educators from the Akwesasne Culture Center present learnings on Haudenosaunee (Six Nations/Iroquois) culture.

Attendees will be invited to explore authentic crafts from Akwesasne artisan vendors or step outside to learn about the uses of native plants. Special sign-ups will be available to take part in a day of canoe experience featuring guest guide Neil Patterson from SUNY-ESF Center for Native People and the Environment.

During this event, guests will explore traditional ecological knowledge through a cultural lens. Presenters and collections will share the differing perspectives of nature through cultures that have acquired this knowledge over millennia of direct contact with the environment. Colorful illustrations by Fadden will invite visitors to explore the ways existence is interconnected with the natural world.

In the evening, Shenandoah will perform traditional chants and contemporary ballads of Native ways in a showcase that has been referred to as “informative, emotional” and “uplifting.” A member of the Wolf Clan of the Oneida Nation, Iroquois Confederacy, Shenandoah is considered to be among America’s most critically acclaimed Native American musicians. She has won more than 40 music awards, including a Grammy.

The Wild Center’s celebration of the Ways of Knowing partnership project is open to all visitors, members and to those with a tribal ID or status card. The daytime presentations and most activities are included with admission to The Wild Center. The evening Shenandoah concert is not included in admission and will take place outside of normal operating hours. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the door. Details can be found online at wildcenter.org/event/joanne-shenandoah-in-concert.