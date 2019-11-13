Wbg.’s 2020 youth/parent skiing program registration now open

WARRENSBURG — Applications are now being accepted from Warrensburg Central School students for both downhill and Nordic skiing at Gore Mountain and the North Creek Ski Bowl respectively ­— at discounted prices, through programs sponsored by the town of Warrensburg.

Lessons are featured in these six-week programs which run from Jan. 5 through Feb. 23 for downhill skiing and Jan. 9 through Feb. 14 for Nordic skiing.

“This is a wonderful way to learn and improve one’s skiing or snowboarding abilities at a reduced cost,” ski program advisor Denise Foster said, noting that the downhill option includes a full-day lift pass at n affordable price.

The downhill program, held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, features a 75-minute lesson each week with a full-day, all-mountain-access lift ticket. The Nordic program, held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, includes trail access and lessons. Both programs offer a variety of options, including equipment rentals.

Parents are also welcome to join their children in the skiing program at reduced prices.

Participants in the programs are to provide their own transportation, and any child under the age of 14 must have a parent present at the respective ski center at all times.

The town of Warrensburg contributes toward these programs to reduce the cost for participants. Additional financial assistance may be obtained through a lottery system.

Details can be found on information flyers available at the Warrensburg town hall or either of Warrensburg’s two schools. Applications will be accepted until Dec. 1.

Those with questions can contact Denise Foster at GoreBurg@gmail.com or (518) 810-1655