Wbg. board bans burying hydrants

WARRENSBURG | With the aim of protecting public safety, the Warrensburg Town Board has approved a local law prohibiting people from depositing snow or ice within 3 feet of a fire hydrant.

The ordinance was enacted at the town board’s monthly meeting held March 13.

Answering a question over how homeowners with limited room to pile snow could cope with the new law, Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty responded that firefighting efforts could be seriously impeded by having to dig out hydrants — and the ordinance doesn’t require residents to remove natural snowfall from around hydrants.

Those property owners or snow plow operators working on their behalf who fail to comply with this ordinance are subject to charges levied by the town for snow removal, as well as a fine of $100.

TRANSFER STATION

In other matters, board member Linda Marcella reported that the town transfer station is back to being self-sufficient. She said that as of the second week in March, the landfill had taken in $10,143 beyond its expenses. Also, she reported that both a vehicle scale and a 4-foot-by-4-foot scale can be purchased, engineered and installed at the town transfer station for less than $30,000. The use of scales will mean that trash brought to the town facility can be charged by weight, which is how the town is charged for its disposal — leading to a more equitable system.

Marcella also said she had attended a recent roundtable on affordable, elderly and workforce housing presented by Warren County Economic Development Corporation.

She said that Darren Scott, regional director of development for the state Department of Homes and Community Renewal, made a detailed presentation on funding and grant opportunities for housing.

Marcella said that most of the grant programs were geared to 120 units or more, while Warrensburg needed a fraction of that number.

She suggested that Warrensburg could collaborate with adjacent Warren County towns in obtaining a single grant that would meet area housing needs — a proposal that the Town of Chester and the county Planning Department are now jointly pursuing.

“I have people ask me all the time for apartments to rent in Warrensburg, but they just don’t exist here,” Marcella said.

LED FIXTURES

Board member John Alexander said the town was reviewing the idea of owning its own streetlights with LED fixtures, rather than renting the standard sodium vapor lights owned by National Grid that are now in service.

“After a nine-year payback period, we’d have tremendous savings,” Alexander said. “Changing over would give us a lot of bang for our buck.”

A report from town historian Sandi Parisi noted that a project is underway to digitize, preserve and publish online all the local high school yearbooks that the historian’s office now possesses. Parisi’s report cited that volunteer John Parker, a local history enthusiast, has been scanning local scholastic yearbooks, and within a few months people will be able to search and locate online all photos and names of Warrensburg students from the early 1900s to 2018.

Warrensburg Museum of Local History Director Steve Parisi reported that Beth Kinghorn, the new president of the Warrensburgh Historical Society, has been making almost daily postings of historical aspects of Warrensburg, illustrated with vintage photos. He said that her work has been immensely popular — her Facebook postings were viewed about 9,800 times in February, seven times greater than in January — and viewers signing up to follow the postings increased by a factor of about 10.

“Both residents and people who grew up here but moved away are apparently really enjoying reminiscing about Warrensburg’s past,” Steve Parisi said this week as he praised Kinghorn’s Facebook articles.

OTHER BUSINESS

In other business, the Warrensburg town board: