WCS Class of 1979 reunion set for Aug. 3

WARRENSBURG | The members of Warrensburg High School Class of 1979 will be convening for their 40th reunion Saturday, Aug. 3, at Fort William Henry, and the deadline for reservations is July 28.

The event, which begins at 3 p.m. and continues into late evening, features a barbecue buffet of pork, brisket of beef and chicken accompanied by grilled vegetables, side dishes and dessert.

This dinner is to be served on the hotel’s lake-view patio. The price is $37.50 per person or $75 per couple, which includes tax and tips, and must be paid in advance by mailing a check to: Dick Cameron, 12994 94th Terrace, Live Oak, FL 32060. Cameron can be contacted at dcameron403@aol.com or 386-365-2191. Class of 1979 Mark Trapasso can also provide details about the event. He can be reached at 518-744-7390.

Rooms are available for WCS alumni at the Fort William Henry Resort at a discounted rate by calling the hotel and asking for WCS alumnus Dawn Bennett, but because of the season, reservations must be made for a minimum of two nights.

Forty people have already signed up to attend the reunion. The Class of 1979 has previously convened in 1989 and 1999 for reunions. Communications from class members regarding the upcoming event can be located by joining the Facebook group “1979 Wsbrg Reunion.”