WCS maps out post-yes landscape

× Westport Central School Interim Superintendent and K-12 Principal Josh Meyer briefed the WCS school board on Thursday, Oct. 11 on the timeline for a proposal merger with Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School. Voters in each district approved the first of two merger votes by wide margins last week. Photo by Pete DeMola

WESTPORT | District officials are surveying the landscape following a straw poll vote last week that paved the way for a merger between Elizabethtown-Lewis Central (ELCS) and Westport Central (WCS).

Residents approved the straw poll 357 to 198 at WCS, and by wider margins at ELCS, where the vote total was 399-73.

“This turnout was amazing,” said Interim Superintendent and K-12 Principal Josh Meyer.

Fifty-percent of eligible residents voted.

Questions at the WCS school board meeting held two days after the vote zeroed in on the timeline leading up to the final Dec. 4 binding referendum, which would also determine the makeup and term limits of a newly constituted school board, which could be 5, 7 or 9 members serving 3, 4 or 5-year terms.

Meyer told the five-member WCS board they will not need to create a budget for the 2019-2020 school year if voters in both districts again approve the final vote.

“There’s no budget you need to do,” Meyer said.

TIMELINE

If the districts get the go-ahead, candidates for a new school board must circulate and file petitions by Dec. 31.

A special election will be held on Jan. 15, according to the state Education Department.

“The new board would work with (Champlain Valley Educational Services District Superintendent Dr. Mark) Davey to create a budget for the upcoming school year,” Meyer said.

Both WCS and ELCS have a five-member board, with officials serving five and three-year terms, respectively.

Meyer said he and ELCS Superintendent Scott Osborne are continuing to research the pros and cons of 5, 7 and 9-member boards.

Whatever voters decide doesn’t have to permanent.

“It takes just a community vote to go back to a 5-member board,” Meyer said.

Current board members can run for seats on the new body.

If voters approve the merger, the new public school district will begin operation on July 1.

NEW GROUP FORMED

Meyer also announced at the meeting plans to create a “strategic planning committee,” a group of stakeholders designed to further probe options to reduce expenditures and/or increase revenues at WCS.

The group of administrators, teachers, parents, students, board members and residents would operate independently of merger-related discussions, Meyer said, and would ideally meet three times before the Dec. 4 vote, with the first tentatively slated for the week of Oct. 22.

Meyer acknowledged he has been met with criticism ahead of last week’s vote for allegedly not doing more to explore possible solutions to stave off a merger.

“We have some time here, so let’s see what we can do,” Meyer said.

Ideas to increase revenues could be potentially applicable to a new school district, as well, he said.

“We’re still planning the future of Westport, but at same time, looking at what happens if the merge goes through,” Meyer said. “Any advance planning we can do would be beneficial.”

BOARD REACTS

Ahead of last week’s vote, the district sent out mailers detailing potential cost-saving scenarios if the district did not merge, including reducing hours and slashing teaching staff.

Board member Tom Kohler said he was disheartened that some voters perceived the mailers as “scare tactics.”

“Just because the facts are scary doesn’t mean they’re scare tactics,” he said.

Board member Jason Welch noted the 198 no votes and said district officials should be empathetic to their concerns.

“We really need to maintain a positive sense and make that they sure understand no matter how the second vote goes… we are all in this for the best interest of our students and we all need to come together and work together to make a new district the best possible scenario it can be for the long-term viability of the kids and I that will be a message that we’re going to want to pump out.”

Officials also said they are mindful of concerns that Westport, which contains fewer residents than Lewis and Elizabethtown, could lose a voice in a newly combined district.

But a larger percentage of voters turned out to vote in Westport, Kohler said.

Officials appeared mystified how a perceived bias would manifest itself.

Meyer said there’s no evidence, for instance, that WCS officials consider the distinction between Westport and Wadhams during the decision-making process.

WCS board member Jim Carroll echoed those sentiments.

“I don’t see in a merged district how anyone on that future board could make a decision that would specifically hinder one segment,” said Carroll. “If you’re a board member, you’re there for what’s best for the school and the community regardless. You can’t make a decision that is good for the school that purposely harms the school.”

A merger study commissioned by both districts determined the state would pay 90 percent of the costs of a new building.

Meyer said it’s too early to discuss specifics.

“A new building shouldn’t be part of a discussion for years,” he said.

EXIT POLL

Board members also perused initial (unscientific) exit poll data, which revealed mixed results.

Some data appeared to contradict itself.

Respondents said they would support raising taxes to cover a projected budget deficit 39 to 17 votes.

But voters shot down the first draft of the budget in May that asked property owners for 10 percent increase.

Suggestions offered by voters included offering summer classes, exploring distance learning, exchange student programs and endowments, as well as more drastic options like closing the school and axing Meyer.

A one-sheet summary of the exit poll also revealed respondents said they would pull their kids from the district if voters torpedo a merger.

Another comment indicated a preference for a “more solid” merger plan.

Three members of the public attended the session.

INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDS

Superintendents from each district anticipate working closely with the state Education Department ahead of the seven-week countdown to the final vote.

“This doesn’t happen frequently that there is a playbook,” Meyer said. “There are plenty of unanswered questions.”

The merger question arrives at a time when WCS must weigh several infrastructure projects, including ongoing work as part of a $2.6 million capital project.

The bus garages at each district require repairs.

WCS could pay $600,000 to rehab their facility, or $700,000 if they opted to share a new facility with ELCS.

At the same time, CVES will ask for voter approval for a $29.8 million capital plan on Dec. 11 designed to fund major infrastructure upgrades and allow for the purchase of new property.

WCS’ share of the project is $435,475, or 1.5 percent of total costs.

CVES officials will brief WCS, one of 17 school districts asked to support the effort, on Nov. 8 at 6 p.m.

“There’s nothing in the project that seems unreasonable,” Meyer said. “Similar to our building, it’s stuff that needs to get done.”