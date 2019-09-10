WCS school renovations move forward

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The former cafetorium at Warrensburg High School has been gutted and a bucket loader has recently been digging below ground level in this former multi-purpose room to accommodate a new auditorium, with tiered seating, which is to be constructed there. It is scheduled to be finished this winter.

WARRENSBURG | The intermediate phase of Warrensburg Central School District’s multi-year, $11 million facilities renovation project is set to be accomplished by mid-September.

The entire project calls for upgrades to both the elementary and high schools including replacement or major repair of plumbing, electrical, and security infrastructure as well as heating and air conditioning systems — and new energy efficient windows.

Photo by Thom Randall Construction workers connect new wiring in the ceiling of a hallway at Warrensburg High School between a new cafeteria which is nearing completion and the school’s new auditorium which is to be finished by Dec. 31. Work on the district’s emementary and high schools are to continue this year, but areas of the two buildings where work is underway will be closed off from students.

The work is to be funded 80.4 percent by state education aid, with the local share being drawn from the district’s existing financial reserves.

In the weeks before school opened for the 2019-2020 year, dozens of construction workers were busy primarily at the high school on the upgrades including finishing the relocated cafeteria.

Work on the new media center and weight room will continue for the next several weeks. Until the construction is complete in these rooms, the areas will be isolated from students.

The highlight of the project is the reconstruction of the existing ‘cafetorium’ into an auditorium with tiered seating to host large group and instructional sessions as well as drama and musical performances. Enhanced acoustics is featured in the upgrades.

In late August, a bucket loader was excavating at the southeast end of the former cafetorium, digging deep into the ground to accommodate the tiered seating.

Warrensburg Superintendent of Schools John Goralski said the auditorium might be completed by year’s end — or later this winter. In the meantime, this area will be closed off.

The final phase of the capital improvement project will start next summer and include reconfiguring of the high school’s parking lot, and construction of secure school entrance vestibules in which a district employee can visually screen visitors before granting them entry. These last tasks are to be completed in September 2020.

