WCS sixth-graders design, build greenhouse for raising vegetables

× Sixth-grade students at Warrensburg Elementary School who have been working for several months to design, build and stock a greenhouse on wheels pose for posterity in front of their handiwork. The students working on the project are (front, left to right): Luke Woodard, Keith Sonley, Lily Canale, Zailey Baker, Caleb Patchen, Maria Norton, Maria Fruda, (rear): Emma Belanger, Rain Robinson, Maverick Granger, Emma Anand, Ava Millington, Kate Sesselman, Lucy Fuller and Sophia Vernum. (Not pictured): Ava Lohrey. Photo by Thom Randall

WARRENSBURG | In a project to explore aspects of natural science while promoting health, a group of about 16 sixth-grade students at Warrensburg Elementary School have been building greenhouses on wheels to raise vegetables year-round.

The students have collaborated in devising and developing the project, designing the greenhouse and building it — as an offshoot of the school’s Science-Technology-Engineering-Math (STEM) program.

Advisers to the group are sixth-grade teachers Chris Brown and Christene Baker.

Brown described why the children chose the greenhouse project.

“The students’ goal is to provide healthy snacks to some of our school’s students, while observing how vegetables can grow year-round in the North Country climate,” he said. “It will get them closer to nature, introduce them to ‘local food’ objectives, and they will be maintaining and keeping an eye on the plants as they grow.”

Brown added that most all of them will take some fledgling plants home — to start or expand a vegetable garden, boosting their families’ nutrition in the process.

‘WHAT I NEED’

Sixth-grader Keith Sonley described how he and his classmates made their decision.

“We thought about what we could do for our school that we all need, so we thought of a portable greenhouse,” he said, noting that the vegetables grown in the greenhouse would provide healthy snacks for students.

Brown explained that the sixth-graders — chosen to tackle extra challenges through the school’s “What I Need” group — subsequently drew their concepts of a greenhouse. Together, they figured out what the appropriate size would be — so it could roll in and out of the school’s utility garage, yet provide adequate room to grow plants, he said.

Then, their drawings were transferred to a computer-based three-dimensional drafting program. Next, the students formed small groups and constructed models, using cardboard and straws, of their greenhouse concepts — and each of the groups pitched their particular model to the entire “What I Need” class.

The students then took the best ideas from each model, and decided on a final design — followed by computing a construction budget and a virtual shopping list, then sent Brown to procure the materials.

Armed with a $1,000 grant from the Warren County Department of Soil and Conservation District, Brown bought the materials — and the group came in $640 under budget.

The project involved application of the students’ problem-solving skills. The major dilemma encountered during the project was how they would stretch 10-foot-wide clear plastic over the greenhouse frame. Tackling the problem, the students decided to wind it up on a long PVC pipe, then unroll it over the roof truss and walls.

Student Sophia Vernum said that the biggest obstacle to the project was dealing with delays.

“The biggest thing we learned was that things don’t go the way you plan them,” she said, noting that “snow days” and late school openings kept changing the schedule for accomplishing the project.

‘REALLY FLOURISHING’

Next, the students will be deciding what vegetable plants to grow — the appropriate size and hardiness for a greenhouse, as well as those that will provide tasty food, student Emma Belanger said.

“We’ve been researching it on websites,” she said.

Teacher Christene Brown rolled her eyes.

“At first, they wanted to grow watermelons, corn, pineapples and pumpkins,” she said, prompting laughter from the students.

Chris Brown offered his thoughts about the project’s impact on the students.

“It’s amazing what they’ve been exposed to — and they’re really flourishing, solving problems as they go,” he said.

Warrensburg Elementary Principal Amy Langworthy responded to Brown’s comment.

“This is giving the students a ‘hands on’ experience of creating something ­— working collaboratively with their peers, thinking creatively, sharpening their problem-solving skills, and seeing something come to life that in the real world they can use,” she said. “It’s super.”