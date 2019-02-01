WCS students raise funds through acts of kindness

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Westport students K-12 collected food, toys and other supplies and delivered them to the North Country SPCA Dec. 21. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Shelter volunteers introduced their “reindeer” “Prancer” to the children. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Prev Next

WESTPORT | Westport Central School’s (WCS) K-12 students made $150 donations to Community Action Angels, the Westport Food Shelf and the North Country SPCA after raising funds by “collecting” acts of kindness.

Through the “Grow Our Hearts Three Sizes” program, students were encouraged to perform acts of kindness in school and at home for 25 school days.

Each act of kindness helped to make the Grinch’s “Heart-O-Meter” rise and grow three sizes.

WCS students met their $150 goal and managed to collect dog food, cat food and pet toys for the SPCA, as well as canned goods for the Westport Food Shelf.

To supplement the school fundraiser, two Westport families matched the program donation.

Program organizers said they were grateful to Hance Heating & Plumbing who contributed $150 to the North Country SPCA and to an anonymous second donor who also gave $150.

“We are pleased that all of these kids worked hard and the community was able to benefit from them. We are hoping to do the same program next year and get more donors to match,” said Lynn Bubbins, program creator and second grade teacher at WCS.