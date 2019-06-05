WCS teacher Io Bruce recalled as nurturing, inspiring, enthusiastic

Photo by Danielle Parker Just a few days before she was stricken by a medical syndrome that turned out to be fatal, beloved Warrensburg High School teacher Io Bruce lit candles as she conducted the school’s senior National Honor Society induction ceremony.

WARRENSBURG | A Warrensburg High School teacher beloved by hundreds of area residents for nurturing, challenging and mentoring students through their teenage years, passed away last week — and people of all ages shared their memories of her as they grieved.

Students, parents and community members were shocked when Io Tebbutt Bruce was suddenly stricken with a ruptured brain aneurysm and hospitalized on May 25. She passed away May 30 at Albany Medical Center with her family members at her side.

Io Bruce began teaching at Warrensburg High school in 1995, and for 24 years taught U.S. history, while her husband Matthew Bruce, whom she married in 1988, taught global studies in back-to-back classrooms.

For many years, Io Bruce mentored Warrensburg’s chapter of Junior State of America, and took her students to Washington D.C. and elsewhere to teach them first hand about U.S. government.

A strong advocate of higher education, she was renowned for reaching out to students of all abilities, urging them to strive to attain their full potential.

Committed to encouraging academic achievement, she routinely treated students who achieved high academic accomplishments to dinners at The Grist Mill, and she picked up the tab.

Io Bruce was known for keeping in close contact with not only her students, but hundreds of alumni, encouraging them to continue to maintain high goals and strive to do their best.

Since her hospitalization, there have been thousands of Facebook postings, not only expressing grief and sorrow, but tributes to Io Bruce, describing how she had a profound positive influence on each of their lives.

At the high school, many dozens of floral bouquets, potted plants and cards of sympathy were laid on the front lawn following her hospitalization. After a week or so, these bouquets and plants were collected and donated to the Countryside Adult Home.

In the school cafeteria, a 20-feet-long poster honoring Io Bruce was affixed to the wall, and hundreds of students left messages on the banner to the Bruce family. Similar smaller posters were placed on the classroom doors of both Io and Matt Bruce.

For two weeks, hundreds of students wore “W Strong” blue-and-gold T-shirts to show support for the Bruce family. On June 4, nearly every teacher in the high school wore the W Strong shirts in a tribute to Io.

Calling hours were scheduled on June 4 at Alexander Funeral Home, and assistance from the Warren County Sheriff’s office was requested in order to manage the traffic backup that was expected.

In the wake of the outpouring of sympathies, those close to Io Bruce organized a community celebration of life in her honor to be held the evening of June 5 on the Warrensburg Recreation Field. Hundreds were expected to participate in this candlelight tribute.

Warrensburg High School Principal Doug Duell offered his thoughts Monday about the influence that Io Bruce had on the school community.

“She was one of the most positive and energetic people I’ve ever been around,” Duell said. “Io Bruce genuinely cared about her students — she has left an indelible mark on their lives.”

Having acquired a love of travel in her youth, Io — routinely accompanied by Matt Bruce — took groups of students to Europe and elsewhere overseas to expose them to different cultures. Duell said these trips profoundly enriched the lives of area youth.

“For our kids to get out and see other parts of the world and experience other cultures was fantastic,” he said.

One of those “kids” — an expression that Io used for her students — was 2015 Warrensburg Central School (WCS) graduate Allison Lanfear, who took four trips led by Io to Washington D.C. plus two trips to various countries in Europe.

Last week, Lanfear expressed her thoughts on Io’s Facebook page.

“Thank you for all of the incredible memories which I will cherish and share for the rest of my life. Thank you for your endless advice, support and encouragement...changing the lives of myself and countless others. Thank you for being so genuine, thoughtful and sincere...for always giving your students an overflow of unconditional love.”

WCS alumnus Kayla Sweet posted on Facebook that she and her mother hiked Hackensack in Io Bruce’s honor after they heard of her hospitalization. Io had herself hiked the peak just days before she was stricken.

“You are a second mother to me. The epitome of Grace. A true Angel....You, Io, are the one who watched over everyone in our tiny town,” Sweet said.

Student Cara Squires also posted on Facebook:

“Not only were you the most motivated teacher I’ve ever met — you were a friend that anyone could confide in. You were always there for every one of us, no matter what. You are truly an inspiration to many.”

WCS alumnus Olivia McNeill posted this tribute:

“It was such an honor to have been graced by your beautiful soul. I have grown so much from the lessons you taught me. Thank you for being a light in my life during high school; thank you for your radiating positivity and your limitless confidence.”

Several graduates said they would never had either enrolled in college, or succeeded in their higher educations, had it not been for Io Bruce’s continuing encouragement.

WCS graudate Ryan McNeill said he felt deeply sorry that future WCS students wouldn’t have the enriching experience that Io gave all her pupils.

“I would not be half the student I am today without her,” he said on a Facebook post.

Danielle Parker, a parent of WCS students, described Io as a “remarkable role model,” noting Io’s pride in her students and their accomplishments, how she listened to them — and the guidance she provided for so many.

“You’ve forever had an impact on me,” Parker wrote on Facebook.

The school district administration posted this message online:

“Mrs. Bruce’s dedication to her students and the WCS District was an inspiration to everyone. In another act of selflessness, Mrs. Bruce chose to donate her organs giving life to someone in need.”

The message also said that counseling for both students and staff members was being provided.

Warrensburg Superintendent of Schools John Goralski issued a statement praising Io’s service.

“Her passion for the Warrensburg community and the students she served was an inspiration to many,” he said.

WCS student Bryce Vaisey offered his thoughts on Facebook about Io’s influence. He said that Io “inspired hope and courage in everyone to follow their dreams,” noting that Io was “amazing” and would be “remembered for generations.”