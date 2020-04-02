WCS teachers parade through town, greet students

× Expand Photo by Amy Chambers WCS parade Jenn Casabonne Warrensburg Elementary School librarian Jennifer Casabonne pauses before she affixes a poster to her car — in preparation for a parade of the local teachers through Warrensburg, conducted March 26 to lift the spirits of their students and let them know they were thinking about them.

WARRENSBURG | Teachers and staff members of Warrensburg Elementary school boosted spirits of area children and their parents March 26 — while adhering to the dictates of social distancing.

The educators drove through town in a parade of a dozen cars — several of which displayed rainbow posters, signaling that there are happier days ahead.

Their hour-long parade was met with cheers, waves, and squeals from children on the sidewalks. The mid-afternoon procession went up and down virtually all the streets in the Warrensburg hamlet.

Shannon Morrison, an assistant teacher at Small Tales Early Learning Center of Warrensburg stood outside with seven of her students beside River Street and videotaped the parade while her children yelled out greetings to the instructors as they drove by, waving.

Morrison said she was impressed by the gesture that demonstrated a strong community bond during uncertain times.

“The teachers reaching out to the kids with the parade showed they really care about them,” she said. “It was phenomenal — really heartwarming.”

WCS Literacy instructor Michelle Olden lead the parade in her car, which had large rainbow pictures affixed to her car. Librarian Jennifer Casabonne’s care bore a poster urging children to read. Other teachers’ cars had posters or greetings scribed on windows, like “We Love You,” and “We Miss You.”

WCS Elementary Music Teacher Sheryl Davey was in the parade, reaching out the window, waving a blue recorder instrument and greeting children. She had dreamed up the parade idea after seeing one of her students last week in the Price Chopper parking lot, she recalled on Saturday.

“She was so excited to see me, and I felt the same — it brought tears to my eyes,” Davey said. “It really hit me how much I miss my students, and how they might miss their teachers.”

Photo by Shannon Morrison Small Tales Kids Teachers Parade Students from Small Tales Learning Center in Warrensburg and other local children wave at one of 12 Warrensburg Elementary School teachers in a drive-by parade held in town to keep connected with their pupils.

After seeing a teachers’ parade on television afterward, Davey organized one for Warrensburg.

Witnessing the parade were Delia Tabano, her husband Brian, her eight-year-old daughter Dominique and three-year-old son Jayce.

“The experience was quite emotional in a very good way — to see the teachers’ support for the families, making such an important connection with the kids,” she said. “It meant a lot, particularly for my daughter. My children miss their teachers.”

Brian chuckled as their children chattered nearby.

“Parents miss the teachers as well,” he said.

Davey said Saturday that the WCS Elementary teachers may be repeating their tour through town Thursday, April 2 — and they might schedule a trip to Athol, passing by the Thurman Town Hall — as long as people stay 6 feet apart.

“We’d like to visit Athol, but we don’t want people congregating,” she said. “We want all the kids to know we’re thinking about them.”

Davey said she knows that with children now at home with their parents in order to protect everyone’s health, people may be experiencing cabin fever.

“I can imagine these kids are cooped up in their houses, and some of them are probably drivng their parents nuts.” ■