WCS to hold ‘School Safety Forum’

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Warrensburg Superintendent of Schools John Goralski accomplishes some work before conducting an interview on safety measures the school district has in place — which include student counseling, encouragement of social inclusion, an anti-bullying campaign and training for teachers to identify and help students with social and emotional issues. Some parents are advocating hiring school resource officers, and a school safety forum is to be held at 6:30 p.m. March 25 in the elementary school gym to present the school’s existing violence prevention programs, as well as hear suggestions from community members.

WARRENSBURG | A spirited debate is occurring in the Warrensburg Central School District community over whether or not police officers need to be stationed in the district’s two schools.

In the wake of school shootings elsewhere in the U.S., some parents have called for police to be on duty in the hallways of Warrensburg Central’s elementary and high schools.

In many suburban communities across the nation, however, parents and school administrators have said that a school’s focus should be on social inclusion, bullying prevention, support for mental and emotional health, and counseling outreach. Some have said that guns don’t belong in schools, because they convey the wrong message, or that their presence escalates safety risks.

All but two Warren County school districts have chosen to hire police, also known as school resource officers, but Warrensburg has chosen the approach of employing social workers, counselors and a school psychologist — and teacher training — to encourage emotional and social well-being.

FACEBOOK GROUP

But several parents of Warrensburg School District students including Erin McGrath started a Facebook group known as “WCSD Parents in Support of School Resource Officer,” and the group now has 72 members.

McGrath has also started an online petition calling for the district to hire school resource officers, and 198 people had signed up as of March 18.

She and other parents attended a recent local board of education meeting at which school board members decided to continue their course in promoting school safety, based on the violence prevention measures of inclusion, anti-bullying, education and counseling.

Recognizing that a substantial number of parents wanted resource officers stationed in schools, the school board and superintendent John Goralski scheduled a “School Safety Forum” for 6:30 p.m. March 25 in the Warrensburg Elementary School gym.

The meeting is to detail the school safety measures that Warrensburg school officials have already taken, as well as to hear public opinion on the issue, Goralski said this week. The decision on whether to hire resource officers, he said, lies solely with the board of education based on input from the school administration and the school district residents.

“There are some citizens who feel we should have resource officers, and others who don’t think so,” he said. “Our upcoming forum is to inform people of what we’re doing for school safety, and hear what else they think we should be doing.”

Goralski said the most consequential reason to have school resource officers is to “have another set of eyes and ears” to monitor and identify students that might be troubled, so the school can provide counseling and other assistance before they act out.

PREVENTION

To date, the school board has continued their approach of hosting experienced social workers and conducting faculty training to quell potential problems, he said.

“Up until now, we’ve felt the district’s money is best spent on prevention, which features mental health counselors and programs to connect students with their peers and to school,” he said.

On duty in Warrensburg’s schools are two school social workers, a licensed clinical mental health provider, two school counselors and a school psychologist. The district also conducts a behavior intervention system that encourages and rewards students’ positive behaviors and provides opportunities for students to address concerns, Goralski said.

“Our philosophy is to address the social and emotional needs of the students — making them feel connected to others, so we avoid the causes of school violence,” he said. “The objective is to address students’ needs before they become explosive.”

The school also provides “Trauma Informed Schools” training to its teachers to help students feel connected. Instruction includes therapeutic crisis intervention strategies developed at Cornell University on how to de-escalate agitated students, he said. Also, staff meetings are held to assess students who might be at risk of failing or have social or emotional issues, so strategies can be developed to help them out, he said.

SAFETY ENHANCEMENTS

Additionally, Warrensburg’s recent school safety enhancements have included adding surveillance cameras throughout the school — including in its hallways and cafeteria — as well as around its exterior.

A pending school district infrastructure project features “hardening” the schools’ entrances, which includes mandatory identification of visitors — doors staying locked until they are recognized and fully explain the purpose of their visit, Goralski said.

But McGrath said that resource officers provide an extra layer of safety beyond these measures, considering their training in emergent, critical situations.

“The addition of an SRO never hurt — it adds to the resources students can turn to,” she said, noting resource officers also serve as good role models for students, and connect with some teenagers at risk more readily than other adults would — potentially defusing violence. She said that focusing solely on students’ mental health might not be enough.

“Mental health and school safety don’t necessarily go hand in hand,” she said.