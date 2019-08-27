WCS votes to hire resource officers

WARRENSBURG | Armed officers will soon be on duty in the local elementary and high schools, according to a decision reached last week by the Warrensburg Central School District Board of Education.

The vote reverses decisions by the board in both April and May rejecting the proposed initiative which sparked controversy among parents of local students, school employees and district administrators.

The school board voted 5-2 on Aug. 12 to authorize Superintendent of Schools John Goralski to contract with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to employ up to two school resource officers at an annual cost of $75,000 — if qualified personnel are available, Goralski said following the vote.

Goralski confirmed this week that the district’s 2019-2020 budget has an allocation for the expenditure.

The pivot by the board was partially due to the school board’s realignment in May’s election. School board member Elaine Cowin, who voted against the proposal this spring, lost her board seat to Darren Duell, who supported hiring the officers and voted for the measure last week. Also, board member Nicole Winchell, who opposed against hiring school resource officers earlier this year, voted Yes for measure on Aug. 12.

Winchell told the area daily newspaper following this recent decision that she voted in favor of hiring resource officers— despite not personally supporting the proposal — because of opinions she had heard over recent months from school district residents. Winchell and Duell joined board members Diane Angell, Rob Frasier and Jonathan Boston in support of hiring the officers. School board president Doug West and board member Ash Anand voted No.

In March, Goralski gave a public presentation on school safety that described a dozen programs that the school is now employing to prevent violence and encourage empathy among students. He and other school board members also talked about the personnel the school have in place — including social workers, counselors and a psychiatrist — who assist troubled students, helping them manage their emotions.

This presentation had followed an online campaign by parents of local students to hire resource officers.

During the school board meetings last spring, a dozen or so parents expressed their concerns about shootings at schools elsewhere in the U.S. — and West had countered that such incidences were statistically very rare, and that Warrensburg Central had a sterling safety record.

At that March board meeting, several area teachers and residents questioned the need for the resource officers, the cost to taxpayers, and that guns — even on the hips of resource officers — shouldn’t be in local schools.

This last week, Goralski said that he and other school district administrators were preparing a job description for the resource officers that went beyond school safety.

‘I hope we can use them in roles as educators — talking to elementary classes about Halloween safety, and in the high school, making presentations in government classes about civics and laws and the role of law enforcement — as well as making connections to students,” he said. “I also see the officers as another set of trusted adults that students can go to when they need someone to talk to.”

Goralski said he will be seeking out officers who have the ability to relate well to students, teaching them that police work is far more subtle than it is portrayed in the media.

“I hope to find officers that will explain to kids that their job in law enforcement has more to do with mediation, listening and compromise — and using their personal skills to de-escalate situations — rather than merely carrying weapons and using force,” he said.