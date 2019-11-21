Wedding barn opens

× Expand A new wedding barn held its first event last month at the Barns at Edgemont Inn. Photo provided

PORT HENRY | This barn was built for brides and grooms, not horses and cows.

But the new Barns at Edgewood Inn now open for the booking of weddings and other memorable events, still holds true to the genre, with its utilitarian lumber and mighty post and beam construction. At its first official ceremony in October, Edgemont manager Karen Mitchell said the barn drew rave reviews.

“People want to get married in barns,” she said.

The barn expands on the hospitality offerings of the Edgemont B&B, a highly rated inn in the hills above Lake Champlain. The mansion and accompanying horse farm was built by iron-mining mogul George Sherman in 1900, a man who left his architectural fingerprints on a number of historically significant Port Henry structures, including its library and train depot.

The home was purchased by Vincent DuPont and meticulously renovated into a bed and breakfast that opened in 2015.

The new, bigger barn complements a smaller venue, and can comfortably accommodate parties in excess of 230 people, with a grand hall, stage, big modern men's and women's bathrooms and a bar that opens to the grounds outside, where there are fire rings and a barbecue-pit pavilion.

The smaller barn is for rehearsal dinners and more intimate parties.

Mitchell said Dupont plans to keep Edgemont as more of an event-supporting inn, and will open a new bed and breakfast at the 10-room Maple Knoll, an historic inn overlooking Lake Champlain located on the north end of Port Henry. Once it’s renovated, the property may also include a restaurant at some point, she said.

The Edgemont B&B will transition into the Barns at Edgemont Inn, which has the advantage of allowing the wedding party to stay on site, which is a bonus for planning and set-up. At the October wedding, the party came for a week. “The lodging and the barn all worked together,” she said. “It was perfect, and the bride wasn’t stressed at all. If they can rent it for the whole week it’s awesome — everyone is more relaxed.”

The Barns at Edgemont takes advantage of local farms for catering, and works with regional bridal shops, which Mitchell hopes will also help publicize the new venue. “We need to get the word out and let people know that we’re here,” she said.

The property website is edgemontbarns.com and Mitchell can reached at 518-524-5175.