Welcome, Canadians! North Country visits surging

Photo by Brian Happel Canadian Visitations Local businesses like Champy's Fun City in Plattsburgh hope to build on the momentum of a significant jump in Canadian visitations to the North Country.

PLATTSBURGH | Fun and games are what Jackie Cameron lives and breathes every day as general manager of the family entertainment center at the Comfort Inn in Plattsburgh. But the push to attract more of our neighbors to the north is leading to high scores that are far more important than the ones you will find in the arcade at Champy’s Fun City.

“We definitely see an influx in our Canadian guests staying within the hotel and then utilizing the family entertainment center,” Cameron noted. “Not only are we seeing new guests, but we are seeing quite a bit of repeat guests from years prior.”

The Champlain Centre offered a similar story, with Canadian visits up 16% during Thanksgiving weekend.

“It’s positive news,” Champlain Centre Marketing Director Emily Moosmann admitted. “We’re definitely excited to see more traffic. We’re glad to see it especially around the holiday time.”

Those examples are part of a growing trend pointed out by local tourism officials. According to the North Country Chamber of Commerce, Canadian day-trippers went up 6.45% from January through September 2019 compared to the same time period in 2017. The number of Canadians spending one night in our region increased 3.56%, and the amount of Canadians staying at least two nights surged 6.2%.

“It really shows that we have a strong relationship with our neighbors to the north,” North Country Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Marketing Kristy Kennedy said. “They’re finding value in our products, even if they have to pay a little more.”

Kennedy credited a shift in marketing in the last three years for driving the increase in traffic from Canadians. There has been a push to have a large North Country presence at industry and consumer trade shows in the Montreal and Ottawa markets. More television advertisements focusing on the Adirondack Coast have been airing north of the border.

Kennedy also pointed to an increased presence on social media by the chamber and businesses across the region. And, the chamber has worked with businesses to better cater to Canadian visitors.

The overarching message: Plattsburgh is much different than it was 10 years ago.

“I think we’re growing as a small community,” Cameron stated. “I think we have a lot more to offer.” ■