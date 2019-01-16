West Chazy man arraigned in connection with grandmother’s murder

WEST CHAZY | A man suspected of killing his grandmother last November was arraigned in Clinton County Court on Jan. 15 and charged in connection with her death.

Gustavo Segundo-Clark, 25, was charged with murder in the second degree, a class A felony; assault in the first degree, grand larceny in the third degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and tampering with physical evidence.

He faces between 15-25 years to life in prison if convicted of second degree murder, according to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office.

Segundo-Clark is suspected of killing Ginger Clark, 73, at her home on Rooney Road around Nov. 20.

She was discovered at her home on Nov. 22 .

“An investigation of this nature takes an extensive amount of time, resources and investigative tools,” said Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie in a statement.

An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be “hemorrhage due to the perforation of the left jugular vein and the left carotid artery caused by multiple incised wounds to the neck” and was deemed a homicide.

Segundo-Clark allegedly stole his grandmother’s 2010 Subaru Forrester, purse and credit card and fled to the Schenectady area, more than 150 miles away.

While there, he used the card to buy gas and food at McDonald’s and Burger King.

Wylie said extensive canvass searches and interviews took place locally and in the Schenectady area. Video surveillance was obtained at several locations to establish a timeline.

“Lastly, we were awaiting completion of Dr. (Michael) Sikirica’s autopsy report in order to present the case to the grand jury, and once everything was set for the grant jury, we presented the case at the earliest date possible.”

Segundo-Clark had been released on parole more than two months prior to the alleged attack.

He was previously convicted of attempted burglary in the second degree in 2015.

Segundo-Clark was initially sentenced to probation, according to the DA’s Office, but the probation term had been revoked and he was sentenced to a two year sentence with two years post-release supervision.

During the investigation into his grandmother’s murder, Segundo-Clark was detained at Clinton County Jail on a parole detainer.

After appearing in court on Tuesday before Hon. William Favreau, Segundo-Clark was remanded to the custody of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office without bail.

He is being represented by a court-appointed attorney, Joseph Mucia of the Niles, Bracy and Mucia law firm.

In a statement, Wiley acknowledged the “outstanding efforts” of New York State Police Troop B and Troop D for their investigation into Clark’s homicide.