Westelcom wins Juniper’s Elevate acclaim

× Expand Photos by Kim Dedam Westelcom - Juniper’s Elevate Westelcom’s Vice President of Operations Seth Crimmins and Director of Engineering Eric Svenson, center, gather with Juniper Networks at the 2019 Elevate Awards dinner in Las Vegas.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Locally owned and founded telecom company Westelcom Networks Inc. was named a finalist for the 2019 Elevate Award.

Elevate is a tech industry accolade for innovation measured in ways technology is applied to improve connectivity for customers.

Juniper Networks Inc. honored Westelcom alongside major international corporations, such as BlackBerry, Avantel, Gap and Intelsat. They presented Elevate accolades recently at an awards dinner in Las Vegas.

Core components, Juniper said in its profile of Westelcom, were used to “improve network resiliency and accelerate service delivery.”

Juniper found Westelcom has prepared their network to handle a growing need for digital consumption, “enabling growth in areas that have been traditionally under-served by the digital economy.”

Westelcom’s design was evaluated for innovative deployment and for exceptional results, according to Westelcom spokeswoman Dierdre Forcier.

“Westelcom was acknowledged for its 2019 design of their 100-Gbps core network, enabling higher levels of availability, resiliency and more flexible service delivery. The network is designed to address traffic, subscriber and scalability for the long term,” Forcier said.

Part of Westelcom’s solution removes the need for hands-on IT attention.

“One of the greatest causes of unreliability is human. We’re keeping humans out of the core network,” Westelcom Vice President of Operations Seth Crimmins said in Juniper’s profile.

“We’re working toward automation for configuration. We’re trying to minimize the human element of physically logging into a box to make changes for a customer,”

“In rural New York, companies don’t have a large IT staff with vast knowledge,” Crimmins explained of their insight.

“Customers rely on us and trust us to look for opportunities to help them with their IT needs and consumption. With our Juniper network, we’re bringing 1-gig and 10-gig speeds to rural areas where there weren’t a lot of options before.”

Two telemedicine networks, 10 hospitals, and 120 medical facilities in the North Country currently depend on Westelcom services, Forcier said.

“Virtually every hospital north of Albany uses Westelcom for Internet,” Eric Kreckel, Westelcom’s senior network architect added.

“With more and more businesses moving to the cloud, Westelcom’s private secure connections to Microsoft, Azure, Amazon and Google’s cloud platforms have taken some of the stress off their network. The upgraded network allows for the delivery of new services, including SD-WAN, which will enable Westelcom to connect customer’s multiple location deployments with diverse backup solutions.”

Juniper’s technology helps manage a multitude of connections, Crimmins said.

“Juniper’s secure, flexible SD-WAN solution enables us to offer secondary broadband connections for resiliency, enhance our managed security services, and deliver services with greater agility.”

FIND OUT MORE:

Juniper Networks is based in Sunnyvale, California and in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Their profile of Westelcom is online: juniper.net/us/en/company/case-studies-customer-success/westelcom/.

Westelcom serves a six-county region in Northern New York between Lake Ontario and Lake Champlain. Business communications utilize their fiber network via telephone, high-speed broadband, dedicated internet and private Ethernet networks for multi-office connectivity and SD-WAN design. Advanced IP phone and data solutions include hosted PBX, hosted firewall, server co-location and carrier-neutral co-location services.

Westelcom operates from three data centers located in Watertown, Plattsburgh and Syracuse, allowing for efficient connectivity to metro-markets including Montreal, New York City and Boston. ■