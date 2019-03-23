Westport Drama Club to perform ‘Guys and Dolls’ for final curtain

× Expand Photo provided Members of the Westport Drama Club production of “Guys and Dolls” are preparing to take the stage starting Friday, March 29, for the school’s final musical production.

WESTPORT | When the members of the Westport Drama Club take their final bows Sunday, March 31, it will be the final curtain for the local high school program.

To celebrate, the club will be performing “Guys and Dolls,” the Tony-Award winning musical, Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 30, at 7 p.m., along with a Sunday, March 31, matinée showing at 2 p.m. Tickets will be $9 for adults and $7 for seniors and students.

The play is directed by Diana McGuigan George, who has been leading the drama club in musicals for the past few years.

“The cast and crew are working hard to put this show together and I am immensely proud of them,” she said.

“I am super proud to be part of this drama club,” said senior Hudson Stephens, who plays Sky. “I think we have produced a lot of really great things at Westport. We have worked very hard together as a cast and individuals and I could not be prouder.”

Fellow senior Will Napper plays Benny.

“I am looking forward to putting on an extremely fun show as one last horrah for the Westport drama program,” Napper said. “I am looking forward to seeing how this plays out in front of an audience because we are ready to put it out there.”

Junior Maggie Ploufe plays Miss Adelaide.

“This is probably one of the most fun and energetic plays I have done,” she said. “It has been really hard but we have done a good job listening to Diana and her instructions. Everyone has a great energy and meld together well.”